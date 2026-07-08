TVS, Bajaj, Ather continue growth momentum in electric two-wheeler market; Ola slumps

Electric two-wheelers, the key driving force of the Indian electric vehicle market, registered 74.98% year-on-year (YoY) growth in retail sales in June 2026, with 193,735 units, up from 110,719 units sold in the same month last year. The month-on-month (MoM) retail sales of electric two-wheelers also grew 13.47% from 170,733 units registered in May 2026. This growth comes at a time when petrol prices surged significantly across India in May, and consumers are worried about the impact of ethanol-blended fuel.

The market share of electric two-wheelers rose to 10.6% in June 2026, up from 9.3% in May 2026 and 7.0% in June 2025.

The data published by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) also highlighted that the market share of electric two-wheelers rose to 10.6% in June 2026, up from 9.3% in May 2026 and 7.0% in June 2025.

TVS, Bajaj, Ather led the pack

TVS Motor Company, which sells popular electric scooters like TVS iQube in India, ranked top in the chart in June 2026, with 47,064 units retailed, up by 76.05% from June 2025, when it retailed 26,734 units, and up by 10.85% from May 2026, when it registered 42,459 units.

In the second position was the Bajaj Auto, which sells the Bajaj Chetak, registered 43,306 units last month, up 80.54% from 23,987 units sold in the same month a year ago. It also recorded a 10.47% MoM growth from 39,202 units sold in May 2026.

Ather Energy, with its range of 450 series models and Rizta, ranked in third position. The EV maker sold 31,230 units last month, as compared to 16,015 units sold in June 2025, marking a 95% YoY growth. It also registered a 10.59% MoM growth from 28.240 units sold in May this year.

Hero MotoCorp, which sells its electric scooters under the Vida sub-brand, recorded a whopping 175.51% YoY growth last month with 21,820 units, up from 7,920 units sold in the same month a year ago. It also registered a 14.44% MoM growth from 19,067 units sold in May 2026. At the fifth position was Ola Electric, which registered a 21.97% slump in YoY numbers with 16,150 units sold in June 2025.

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