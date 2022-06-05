Triumph completes testing of TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the completion of testing of its electric motorcycle prototype TE-1. The motorcycle manufacturing company has been working on the Triumph Project TE-1 prototype for quite some time. This has been developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick.

The developers of the electric motorcycle previously announced the project would be entering the fourth phase soon, which is the final stage before the unveiling. Now, phase four has been officially completed by May-end of this year. The motorcycle manufacturer claims that it will reveal full information about the bike on 12th July 2022.

The company first announced the project in March last year. It took slightly over a year for the brand to develop the prototype and make it ready for unveiling after completing the necessary tests. This upcoming electric motorcycle is going to be the first-ever all-electric model from the iconic British brand. Also, it is expected to pave wa6y for several other electric motorcycles from the brand.

Speaking about the design, the upcoming Triumph electric motorcycle will arrive with a bold and highly aggressive styling that is similar to the current products in its portfolio. There will be an overall naked appearance along with bifurcated LED headlamps, a tab like an instrument cluster, and a sleek tail section with an LED taillight. The front part of the body looks chunky like the standard ICE motorcycles. The battery and electric motor are positioned underneath the seat and located at the centre of the bike to maintain the centre of gravity.

The motorcycle runs on alloy wheels wrapped with meaty high-performance rubbers. Despite being an all-electric motorcycle, the upcoming Triumph EV is expected to come promising high-performance just like its ICE powered siblings.

