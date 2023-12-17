Transparent e-scooter? Jitendra EV launches Primo with see-through bodywork

Nashik-based electric two-wheeler maker, Jitendra EV Tech has launched the Primo electric scooter priced at ₹79,999 (ex-showroom). The new Jitendra EV Primo has been showcased with a see-through glass bodywork, which will be the first of its kind when it goes on sale. However, the company says it won’t be putting the bodywork into production just yet. Instead, the Primo will be available in four conventional colours - Black, Silver, Red and White.

The Jitendra EV Primo comes with a 60V, 26Ah battery pack that promises a range of 65 km on a single charge. The model comes with a top speed of 52 kmph with a 7-degree gradient ability. The e-scooter comes with a telescopic forks and a hydraulic forks with a spring coil. The Primo is available only in a single variant at the moment, but the company plans to bring the Primo S with a range of 90 km and Primo Plus with a 130 km range sometime next year.

The Jitendra EV Primo e-scooter will be available in four -colours - White, Silver, Black and Red

On the feature front, the Primo gets economy, high speed and boost riding modes. It also comes with a digital instrument console, LED lamps, USB charging, side-stand indicator, thermal propagation alert and reverse assist. The electric scooter rides on 90/90 10-inch tubeless tyres while braking performance comes from a front disc brake with a rear drum brake setup.

Jitendra EV is offering a three-year vehicle warranty with the Primo, while the battery comes with a two-year warranty with an additional one-year extended warranty. The Primo e-scooter will take on the newly-launched Kinetic Green Zulu in the segment.

