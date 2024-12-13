Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Maruti e Vitara: What is similar, what is different

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motor may extend their partnership in electric vehicles too soon as the Japanese auto giant unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV based on the largest Indian car manufacturer's first electric car e Vitara . Toyota has taken the covers off the electric SUV ahead of its first showcase at Brussels Auto Show next year. While the e Vitara is scheduled to be launched in India early next year, Toyota is also expected to launch the Urban Cruiser EV sometime in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motor already have a number models rebranded from each others' portfolio. While Toyota has rebadged cars like Baleno, Fronx and Ertiga to come with Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Rumion, Maruti has rebadged Toyota models like Innova HyCross and develop Invicto MPV. Maruti and Toyota also jointly developed the Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Grand Vitara SUVs. The e Vitara and Urban Cruiser EV is the first electric car that the two carmakers will share in global markets.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Maruti e Vitara: What is similar?

Both the Urban Cruiser EV and e Vitara have been developed based on the same platform meant for electric vehicles. While the e Vitara is based on the Maruti Suzuki's concept vehicle eVX showcased at the Auto Expo in 2023, the Urban Cruiser EV has been derived from Toyota's Urban Concept SUV. Both the electric vehicles will share most of the structural details, including the battery floor.

The design of the Urban Cruiser EV and e Vitara are also similar to a large extent while maintaining some of their unique styling. For instance, the Urban Cruiser EV comes with Toyota's hammerhead front face with sleek LED headlights and DRL units, a closed grille with muscular bumper. The e Vitara also wears a bold front face with more muscle around the grille and the bumper. The design of the LED headlights and DRLs are different from that of the Urban Cruiser EV.

From the sides, the two EVs are not too different given the sloping roofline, dual-tone exterior theme and similar alloy designs. Bothe EVs will be offered with 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels placed under large wheel arches. Both EVs have the rear door handles mounted on the C-pillars. At the rear, the design is possibly the closest with a similar-looking connected LED taillight unit and chunky bumper.

The interior of the two electric SUVs are also quite similar with almost identical dashboard layout. While the e Vitara showcased so far gets an black and gray interior theme, the Urban Cruiser gets a dual-tone upholstery. The two-tone steering wheel, the dual screen housing a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital driver display, the AC vents, the centre console layout are all similar inside both EVs.

Both EVs will come with similar features like a sunroof, wireless charger, seat ventilation and more. In terms of safety, the Urban Cruiser EV and e Vitara are expected to offer ADAS, 360 degree camera, multiple airbags and more.

Bothe electric SUVs will be offered with two choices of battery sizes. The 49 kWh and 61 kWh batteries will be offered with fron-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants of the EVs. While Maruti claims the range of the e Vitara will be around 500 kms on a single charge. However, Toyota has not revealed the details of the Urban Cruiser EV yet.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Maruti e Vitara: What is different?

Despite sharing the same platform and other similarities, the Urban Cruiser EV and e Vitara are slightly different when it comes to dimensions. Standing 4,285 mm in length, the Toyota EV is about 10 mm longer than the Maruti EV. It is also marginally taller than the e Vitara. However, both EVs are similar in width and offer 2,700 mm of wheelbase with a ground clearance of 180 mm.

