Toyota Urban Cruiser EV to launch today - expected price, features and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design

The teaser footage of the Urban Cruiser EV shows that the SUV will feature a front-end design inspired by the Camry, including sleek projector LED headlights with integrated single-strip daytime running lights. Not only that, it shares its structural DNA with the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. The Toyota variant gets aero-efficient diamond-cut alloy wheels, rugged body cladding, and wraparound LED tail light signature.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Dimensions and Platform

The vehicle is built on the HEARTECT-e platform while the SUV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,640 mm in height, supported by a 2,700 mm wheelbase. The platform allows for an interior expected to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen along with a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a floating center console designed for maximum storage efficiency.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Battery and Range

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is offered with two lithium-ion battery configurations: a 49 kWh pack is paired with an electric motor which produces 144 horsepower, while the 61 kWh battery powers an electric motor which produces 174 horsepower and boasts an estimated driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Safety

Furthermore, safety is a core focus for Toyota, especially when it comes tothe Urban Cruiser EV. It is expected to boast a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, found in its platform counterpart, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. The safety suite is comprehensive, featuring seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These high-tech features are supplemented by essential stability controls, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

