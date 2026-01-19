HT Auto
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ev To Launch Today Expected Price, Features And More

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV to launch today - expected price, features and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2026, 16:54 pm
  • Launching January 20, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser EV marks the brand's all-electric debut. Built on the HEARTECT-e platform, it offers up to 543 km range, advanced ADAS safety, and premium interior features. 

Toyota will launch its Urban Cruiser EV, its first all-electric SUV, on January 20.
Toyota will launch its Urban Cruiser EV, its first all-electric SUV, on January 20.
Japanese automaker Toyota is set to launch its all-electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser EV, on January 20, i.e. tomorrow. This will mark Toyota’s entry into the all-electric category. The company had been heavily focused on hybrid vehicles including Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross; however, the launch of Urban Cruiser EV is set to change that, as the electric SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, among others.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design

The teaser footage of the Urban Cruiser EV shows that the SUV will feature a front-end design inspired by the Camry, including sleek projector LED headlights with integrated single-strip daytime running lights. Not only that, it shares its structural DNA with the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. The Toyota variant gets aero-efficient diamond-cut alloy wheels, rugged body cladding, and wraparound LED tail light signature.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Dimensions and Platform

The vehicle is built on the HEARTECT-e platform while the SUV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,640 mm in height, supported by a 2,700 mm wheelbase. The platform allows for an interior expected to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen along with a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a floating center console designed for maximum storage efficiency.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Battery and Range

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is offered with two lithium-ion battery configurations: a 49 kWh pack is paired with an electric motor which produces 144 horsepower, while the 61 kWh battery powers an electric motor which produces 174 horsepower and boasts an estimated driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Safety

Furthermore, safety is a core focus for Toyota, especially when it comes tothe Urban Cruiser EV. It is expected to boast a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, found in its platform counterpart, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. The safety suite is comprehensive, featuring seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These high-tech features are supplemented by essential stability controls, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2026, 16:54 pm IST
TAGS: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV electric vehicles electric cars

