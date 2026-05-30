Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric top-variant spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features

Japanese automaker Toyota has recently launched the top variant of the Urban Cruiser Ebella . This marks the launch of the first electric vehicle to be launched by Toyota in India. Not only that, but the battery-electric vehicle will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV , among others. Let’s see how the Urban Cruiser Ebella fares against Hyundai ’s budget electric SUV, the Creta Electric:

Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser Ebella, its first Indian EV, competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric by offering a larger battery, higher range, and rich features at a lower price.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Battery Pack and Power

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella boasts a 61-kWh battery pack sending power to a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque.

The Hyundai Creta Electric, on the other hand, is powered by a 51.4-kWh battery pack, sending power to a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing approximately 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Range

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella boasts a maximum range of 543 km, while the Hyundai Creta Electric boasts a maximum range of 510 km.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has a feature-rich cabin including a dual-tone interior theme, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, a panoramic roof, sliding and reclining rear seats, a JBL premium audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, among other features.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella launched at ₹23.60 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Electric is no pushover when it comes to features. The Creta Electric’s cabin boasts electric eight-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front row seats, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other features.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

The top variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is priced at ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant of the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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