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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Vs Hyundai Creta Electric Top Variant Spec Comparison: Price, Battery Pack, Range, Features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric top-variant spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 30 May 2026, 10:20 am
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Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser Ebella, its first Indian EV, competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric by offering a larger battery, higher range, and rich features at a lower price.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has a range of 543 km, whereas the Hyundai Creta Electric has a range of 510 km
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
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Japanese automaker Toyota has recently launched the top variant of the Urban Cruiser Ebella. This marks the launch of the first electric vehicle to be launched by Toyota in India. Not only that, but the battery-electric vehicle will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV, among others. Let’s see how the Urban Cruiser Ebella fares against Hyundai’s budget electric SUV, the Creta Electric:

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Battery Pack and Power

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella boasts a 61-kWh battery pack sending power to a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque.

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon543 km
₹ 23.60 Lakhs
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Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 - 28.49 Lakhs
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VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
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Skoda Elroq
Range Icon370 km
₹ 25 - 35 Lakhs
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Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs
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Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
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The Hyundai Creta Electric, on the other hand, is powered by a 51.4-kWh battery pack, sending power to a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing approximately 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Range

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella boasts a maximum range of 543 km, while the Hyundai Creta Electric boasts a maximum range of 510 km.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has a feature-rich cabin including a dual-tone interior theme, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, a panoramic roof, sliding and reclining rear seats, a JBL premium audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, among other features.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella launched at 23.60 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Electric is no pushover when it comes to features. The Creta Electric’s cabin boasts electric eight-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front row seats, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other features.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

The top variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is priced at 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant of the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 30 May 2026, 10:20 am IST
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