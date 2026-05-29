Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella launched at 23.60 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the prices of the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 in India. The electric SUV has been introduced at an ex-showroom price of ₹23.60 lakh.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 is offered with a 61 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 128 kW and 189 Nm of torque. It is important to note that the Ebella shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki eVitara which, for reference costs ₹20.01 lakh ex-showroom for the top-end variant so there is a massive ₹3.60 lakh difference between the two models.

Urban Tech Design Language

The Urban Cruiser Ebella adopts Toyota's 'Urban Tech' design philosophy, combining SUV styling with a focus on practicality. Exterior highlights include a hammerhead-inspired front fascia, aerodynamic bodywork, LED lighting elements, dual-tone paint options and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 is available in five monotone and four dual-tone exterior colour options.

Feature-Rich Cabin

Inside, the electric SUV features a dual-tone interior theme and a range of comfort-focused features. These include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, a panoramic roof, sliding and reclining rear seats, and a JBL premium audio system.

The dashboard houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are offered as standard.

Also Read : Toyota achieves 3 lakh hybrid sales in India with Hyryder, HyCross leading demand

Safety and Driver Assistance

Toyota has equipped the Urban Cruiser Ebella with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The safety package also includes seven airbags, a high-tensile body structure and a 360-degree camera.

Charging and Ownership Benefits

The Urban Cruiser Ebella supports both AC and DC fast charging. Owners can access charging-related functions such as remote charging operation, scheduling and battery monitoring through Toyota's i-Connect connected car platform.

Toyota is offering an eight-year battery warranty along with Assured Buyback and Battery-as-a-Service options. The company has also announced special finance schemes for buyers.

To support EV customers, Toyota says it has established more than 500 battery electric vehicle-enabled service touchpoints across the country. These facilities are equipped with dedicated diagnostic equipment and supported by over 2,500 trained EV technicians.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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