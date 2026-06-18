Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella deliveries begin in India as first customer receives SUV in Odisha

Toyota has commenced deliveries of the Urban Cruiser EBella in India, with the first customer receiving the electric SUV in Odisha. The rollout follows the company's recent pricing announcement for the model, which has now started reaching dealerships across the country.

The Urban Cruiser EBella enters the market with three variants: E1, E2 and E3. Toyota has currently announced prices only for the top-spec E3 trim, which starts at ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can choose between two battery pack options shared with the Maruti eVitara, reflecting the joint development of both electric SUVs.

First delivery event

The first customer handover took place at a Toyota dealership in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Videos from the event have surfaced online showing the delivery ceremony. State Head, Animesh Pradhan, along with senior dealership officials and staff, attended the event before the customer was handed the keys.

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Battery options and range

The entry-level Urban Cruiser EBella uses a 49 kWh battery pack producing 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. Toyota claims a driving range of 440 km for this version. A larger 61 kWh battery pack is also available. This unit develops 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque and has a claimed driving range of 543 km.

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Equipment and safety

The electric SUV comes with a dual-tone brown-and-black interior layout and several comfort features. The equipment list includes a 10.1-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, ambient lighting and a JBL audio system.

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

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Toyota had unveiled the Urban Cruiser EBella earlier this year. Before its launch, online reports had claimed that dealerships were being asked to cancel bookings and refund customer money with interest. While multiple explanations emerged around these reports, the company subsequently proceeded with the model's launch and retail rollout.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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