Should you spend 4 lakh more on Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella over Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

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Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in India. The top-end trim of the electric SUV, christened E3, which is essentially the rebadged and rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, has been launched in India at ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota is also offering a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option for the Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV. The BaaS reduces the upfront cost of the EV to ₹15.25 lakh, making it more accessible, while the battery subscription costs ₹4.99 per km.
Interestingly, the electric SUV, on which the Urban Cruiser Ebella is based, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, is available in three trim choices: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Available across two battery pack choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, it comes priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹20.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki offers a BaaS scheme for the e-Vitara, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹10.99 lakh, while commanding a battery rental cost of ₹3.99 per kilometre.
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price comparison
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
|Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|E1
|TBA
|Delta
|₹15.99 lakh
|E2
|TBA
|Zeta
|₹17.49 lakh
|E3
|₹23.60 lakh
|Alpha
|₹20.01 lakh
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: BaaS comparison
|BaaS price
|₹15.25 lakh
|BaaS price
|₹10.99 lakh
|Battery rental
|₹4.99/km
|Battery rental
|₹3.99/km
The top-end trim of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is significantly costlier than the top-end variant of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. While the Toyota EV is priced at ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), at the top end, the top variant of the e Vitara costs ₹20.01 lakh. This means the Ebella commands a premium of ₹3.59 lakh over its Maruti Suzuki badged version.
While the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella commands a premium of ₹3.59 lakh over its Maruti Suzuki version, the question remains - Does it offer more?
The differences you get with the Ebella are the Toyota badge, which positions the electric SUV as a premium offering compared to the e-Vitara. Toyota is known for its high resale value and carries substantial credibility as a premium brand compared to Maruti Suzuki. The Ebella features a unique design on the exterior, including the hammerhead front profile, distinct LED taillight signatures and unique 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. Another key difference is that the Ebella swaps out the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara's Infinity audio system for an upgraded premium 10-speaker JBL sound system.
While Toyota offers a slightly more upmarket interior and unique exterior styling, the two SUVs share all the key components and specifications. Both the SUVs share the exact same Heartect-E EV platform, have identical 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, and come packing a Level 2 ADAS suite. Mechanical performance remains the same in both EVs.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.