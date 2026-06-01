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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Costs 4 Lakh More Than Maruti Suzuki E Vitara: But Does It Actually Give You More?

Should you spend 4 lakh more on Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella over Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 01 Jun 2026, 13:07 pm
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially the rebadged and rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, while both are the first electric cars of their respective brands in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially the rebadged and rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, while both are the first electric cars of their respective brands in India.
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
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Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in India. The top-end trim of the electric SUV, christened E3, which is essentially the rebadged and rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, has been launched in India at 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota is also offering a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option for the Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV. The BaaS reduces the upfront cost of the EV to 15.25 lakh, making it more accessible, while the battery subscription costs 4.99 per km.

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Interestingly, the electric SUV, on which the Urban Cruiser Ebella is based, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, is available in three trim choices: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Available across two battery pack choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, it comes priced between 15.99 lakh and 20.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki offers a BaaS scheme for the e-Vitara, which brings down the upfront cost to 10.99 lakh, while commanding a battery rental cost of 3.99 per kilometre.

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaMaruti Suzuki e Vitara
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
E1TBADelta 15.99 lakh
E2TBAZeta 17.49 lakh
E3 23.60 lakhAlpha 20.01 lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: BaaS comparison
BaaS price 15.25 lakhBaaS price 10.99 lakh
Battery rental 4.99/kmBattery rental 3.99/km

The top-end trim of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is significantly costlier than the top-end variant of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. While the Toyota EV is priced at 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), at the top end, the top variant of the e Vitara costs 20.01 lakh. This means the Ebella commands a premium of 3.59 lakh over its Maruti Suzuki badged version.

Does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella actually give you more?

While the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella commands a premium of 3.59 lakh over its Maruti Suzuki version, the question remains - Does it offer more?

The differences you get with the Ebella are the Toyota badge, which positions the electric SUV as a premium offering compared to the e-Vitara. Toyota is known for its high resale value and carries substantial credibility as a premium brand compared to Maruti Suzuki. The Ebella features a unique design on the exterior, including the hammerhead front profile, distinct LED taillight signatures and unique 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. Another key difference is that the Ebella swaps out the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara's Infinity audio system for an upgraded premium 10-speaker JBL sound system.

While Toyota offers a slightly more upmarket interior and unique exterior styling, the two SUVs share all the key components and specifications. Both the SUVs share the exact same Heartect-E EV platform, have identical 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, and come packing a Level 2 ADAS suite. Mechanical performance remains the same in both EVs.

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First Published Date: 01 Jun 2026, 13:07 pm IST
TAGS: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
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