Toyota teases upcoming EV ahead of global debut on March 11. What to expect

Toyota is set to unveil a new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) for the European market, expanding its electric lineup alongside the bZ4X and the recently showcased concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV . The Japanese auto giant has shared the teaser video of the upcoming electric car which is expected to be the production version of its BZ concept EV showcased earlier. The teaser video offers partial glimpse of the new EV with its coupe-styled crossover appearance.

Toyota will officially take the covers off the new electric vehicle on March 11 during a global event. This will be the third EV from the Japanese auto giant for global markets. It already offers the BZ4X electric SUV besides finalising the Urban Cruiser EV, a compact electric SUV being developed jointly with Suzuki in the lines of Maruti e Vitara.

Toyota's new EV: What the teaser video reveals

The teaser video shows that the upcoming EV will combine stylish coupe design. The video only reveals the model in silhouettes with some sections clearly visible. It also confirms that the EV will come with Toyota's Hammerhead design and horizontal taillights. So far, nothing has been revealed about the name or specifications of the new EV.

The teaser video also confirms that the upcoming electric vehicle will be tall with the stance of a compact SUV. The sloping roofline around the tail offers its coupe-like characteristics. Once can also notice the AWD (all-wheel drive) badging at the rear as well as a BEV (battery electric vehicle) badging.. The EV also gets a rear spoiler, enhancing its sporty characteristics.

Toyota's new EV: Expected battery, range

The new EV is likely to be based on the carmaker's TNGA platform which also underpins its other two electric cars. This could mean the EV will come with two electric motors placed on front and rear axles. The same setup is used in the Urban Cruiser EV where it is capable of generating 181 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The EV could also come with two sets of battery packs. The 61 kWh battery offered by Toyota offers around 400 kms of range in a single charge. Toyota may also offer a smaller 49 kWh for entry-level variants of the model.

