Toyota plans electric car with advanced autonomous driving for Chinese market

Toyota is planning to launch the first electric car model equipped with an advanced autonomous driving system similar to Tesla's Full Self-Driving for the Chinese market next year, one of its Chinese joint ventures said.

Toyota's Chinese joint venture with GAC plans to launch an electric car with advanced autonomous driving system like Tesla's next year. The partnershi

The JV with state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) aims to restore the Japanese automaker's market share in China by catching up with Chinese rivals on technologies in hybrids, batteries and intelligent vehicles. The venture announced a series of innovation targets at an event in Guangzhou on Friday.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs View Details Toyota Camry 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr View Details UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tesla makes push to roll out its advanced Full Self-Driving technology in China

GAC Toyota said it would launch Bozhi 3X SUV next year as the first model to be equipped with the system that would enable advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation on highways and urban traffics. This would ensure its leadership in autonomous driving technology offerings among all foreign brands in China, it said.

Toyota aims for leadership in autonomous driving technology

GAC Toyota is developing the system with Momenta Global, a startup that develops autonomous driving software for automakers including Mercedes-Benz.

Also Read : Nissan and Honda gear up to offer robotaxi services as Japan focuses on smart cars

It also works with Huawei to use the latter's in-vehicle operating software starting with an electric sedan to be launched in 2025 for China. The automaker also said it would roll out an iron phosphate lithium battery during 2026 and 2027 that could reduce the production cost of its bZ4X EV by 40 per cent.

Also Read : Are autonomous cars really smart? Check how a simple trick can fool them

Toyota ranked fifth among all brands by car sales in China in the first four months of this year, when the Japanese brand saw a 22 per cent drop from the same period in 2023, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

First Published Date: