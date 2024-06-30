HT Auto
Toyota plans electric car with advanced autonomous driving for Chinese market

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2024, 14:36 PM
Toyota's Chinese joint venture with GAC plans to launch an electric car with advanced autonomous driving system like Tesla's next year.
Toyota plans to launch its first electric vehicle with an advanced self-driving system similar to the Full Self-Driving by Tesla for the Chinese automobile market. (File photo of an autonomous robotaxi equipped with Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving platform used for representational purpose.) (Bloomberg)
Toyota plans to launch its first electric vehicle with an advanced self-driving system similar to the Full Self-Driving by Tesla for the Chinese automobile market. (File photo of an autonomous robotaxi equipped with Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving platform used for representational purpose.)

Toyota is planning to launch the first electric car model equipped with an advanced autonomous driving system similar to Tesla's Full Self-Driving for the Chinese market next year, one of its Chinese joint ventures said.

The JV with state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) aims to restore the Japanese automaker's market share in China by catching up with Chinese rivals on technologies in hybrids, batteries and intelligent vehicles. The venture announced a series of innovation targets at an event in Guangzhou on Friday.

Also Read : Tesla makes push to roll out its advanced Full Self-Driving technology in China

GAC Toyota said it would launch Bozhi 3X SUV next year as the first model to be equipped with the system that would enable advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation on highways and urban traffics. This would ensure its leadership in autonomous driving technology offerings among all foreign brands in China, it said.

Toyota aims for leadership in autonomous driving technology

GAC Toyota is developing the system with Momenta Global, a startup that develops autonomous driving software for automakers including Mercedes-Benz.

Also Read : Nissan and Honda gear up to offer robotaxi services as Japan focuses on smart cars

It also works with Huawei to use the latter's in-vehicle operating software starting with an electric sedan to be launched in 2025 for China. The automaker also said it would roll out an iron phosphate lithium battery during 2026 and 2027 that could reduce the production cost of its bZ4X EV by 40 per cent.

Also Read : Are autonomous cars really smart? Check how a simple trick can fool them

Toyota ranked fifth among all brands by car sales in China in the first four months of this year, when the Japanese brand saw a 22 per cent drop from the same period in 2023, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2024, 14:36 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota autonomous vehicles autonomous driving self driving Tesla electric vehicle

