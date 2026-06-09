Toyota patents manual gearbox for EVs, not just an imitation of Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Driving enthusiasts or purists often complain about not getting the grunt from the electric cars, or these vehicles not having manual gearboxes. This is why many automakers that are major global players have started offering false manual shifters to their cars. One such model is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which received a fake gearshifter which can simulate hitting a rev limiter in manual mode. Now, Toyota has gone one step ahead with its new patent that will turn an electric vehicle into a tool for assessing one's driving skills.

The Japanese carmaker filed the patent in January 2026. The patent reveals a control system that works in conjunction with a simulated manual gearbox that features a clutch pedal and a shifter. This system simulates an engine stall in a conventional manual transmission-equipped, internal combustion engine-powered car in an electric vehicle. Toyota’s new patent is like an evolution of Hyundai’s fake gearshifts for the Ioniq 5 N. Interestingly, Toyota has been testing a fake manual gearbox for the last three years, and the latest patent comes as a validation that this system is now in the advanced development stage.

Toyota has been testing a fake manual gearbox for the last three years, and the latest patent comes as a validation that this system is now in the advanced development stage. (USPTO)

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How does Toyota's new manual shifting for EVs work?

The Toyota patent reveals that if the driver drives the vehicle in an unfavourable way, such as selecting a wrong gear at the incorrect speed, the EV stops the electric motor and applies the brake, simulating a stall just like an internal combustion engine-propelled car. This move also recreates the harsh, jerky motion the driver will experience in any conventional ICE vehicle with a manual gearbox.

In a nutshell, the Toyota patented technology determines the driving skill level of the driver as well as applies appropriate safety systems as required. While Hyundai’s fake gear shifting in the Ioniq 5 N sounds like a gimmick, Toyota and Lexus seem to be working on something that is more realistic and interesting.

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