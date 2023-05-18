Toyota official warns against dumping conventional vehicles for EVs too soon

The charge of electric vehicles (EVs) is gaining momentum in many parts across the world with several manufacturers scampering to offer their first model or expand their lineup of battery-powered mobility options. From cycles to two-wheelers and cars, the rate of adoption for such vehicles is rising gradually and conventional combustion engine-powered vehicles are feeling the proverbial heat. But will confining fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to pages of history too soon have no real implications for how the world travels.

A top Toyota scientist has expressed concerns over letting go off of combustion engine-powered vehicles too soon, saying the EV industry may not be able to handle the consequent rise in demand for battery-powered mobility options. Gill Pratt, Toyota’s chief scientist, told reporters in Japan recently that it will take quite some time for materials needed for EVs to be available in the quantity required by a world where EVs are an overwhelming majority.

Toyota has been comparatively slow in setting its EV plans into motion although it was one of the first to have an EV in its portfolio - the Prius. But while the Japanese auto giant has showcased its bZ4X electric SUV, it firmly believes in hybrids to be a viable stepping stone. ““Eventually, resource limitations will end, but for many years we will not have enough battery material and renewable recharging resources for a BEV-only solution," Pratt said. "Battery materials and renewable charging infrastructure will eventually be plentiful. But it will take decades for battery material mines, renewable power generation facilities, transmission lines and seasonal energy storage facilities to scale up."

Toyota is the world's largest car maker in terms of sales. But its tepid steps in the world of EVs have allowed rivals like Tesla to march ahead. Instead, the company has been underlining the need to have a diverse product portfolio, even dabbling with fuel-cell technology. Now, the company is targeting annual sales of 1.5 million fully-electric units by 2026 on the back of 10 new all-electric models.

Will the much-needed EV push come at the cost of conventional and hybrid models or will Toyota continue to push for a diverse product portfolio remains to be seen.

First Published Date: