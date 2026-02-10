Toyota Highlander to get an electric iteration, expected to launch in 2027

Japanese automaker Toyota has teased the name of its upcoming electric three-row SUV, Highlander EV, which is set to launch globally on February 10, 2026. The shot shows the rear boot door of the SUV, which displays the nameplate and the ‘BEV’ plate, indicating that the SUV is battery-powered.

Toyota officially teased the all-electric Highlander EV, its first battery-powered three-row SUV, ahead of its global debut. This milestone model transitions the legendary 26-year-old nameplate into a sustainable, high-tech future

Toyota Highlander: History

The Toyota Highlander is a popular model that has been in production for approximately 26 years, debuting in 2000. Also known as the Toyota Kluger, it has been one of the best-selling Toyota products in the international market. Making its debut in 2000 in New York, it was one of the first mid-size crossover SUVs. It slowly evolved into a petrol and hybrid SUV by the late 2000’s.

reToyota has been teasing bits of the car over the last couple of weeks. Previously, it teased the interior of the SUV using a shot which originated from the third row, confirming that the model will accommodate a three-row seating configuration. The interior is expected to boast a horizontal floating centre console and a layered, wide dashboard design. However, the company has not disclosed technical specifications, including battery capacity, range estimates or power output.

Toyota Highlander EV: Interior

The electric SUV from Toyota, the Highlander EV, is likely to be offered in a six-or seven-seat configuration, though teaser images highlight a six-seater layout with second-row captain seats. The interior draws inspiration from the flagship Land Cruiser LC300, specifically through its steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and digital infotainment system. High-end features like a multi-zone climate control, a full-length panoramic sunroof, and integrated ambient lighting elevate the cabin's feel.

Toyota Highlander EV: Exterior

Externally, the vehicle displays a boxy silhouette complemented by roof rails and a full-width LED taillight. Currently, the company has not given any timeline for when the SUV is set to go into production or be launched.

Toyota India Sales Performance January 2026

Toyota India has reported a sales performance of 33,880 units in January 2026, marking a growth of 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 29,371 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

