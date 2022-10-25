HT Auto
Toyota bZ3 EV showcased as hip and hot electric sedan

Toyota bZ3 electric sedan promises to offer over 600 km of range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 16:34 PM
The Toyota bZ3 electric sedan is based on the e-TNGA vehicle platform.
Toyota Motor Corp has officially introduced the second model in its bZ series, the Toyota bZ3. This electric vehicle has been developed in collaboration with Chinese EV maker BYD and FAW Toyota. Toyota informs that this new bZ3 electric sedan not only promises to offer dynamic performance but also ample range.

The all-new Toyota bZ3 electric car is based on the e-TNGA vehicle platform that the Japanese automaker claims to offer notable performance and stability. Toyota explains that this electric sedan's development is based on the concept of the ‘Family Lounge’ which intends to offer sufficient space. Hence the interiors of the new EV reflect comfort. The EV offers a seating arrangement that can accommodate up to five passengers. The cabin of the Toyota bZ3 features a large vertical centre display with a tray-type console. The infotainment screen has been integrated with the Digital Island system that offers a multitude of functionalities like smartphone linking, wireless charging and an array of multimedia. The air conditioning, music, trunk release, and other controls have been integrated into the large display as well and the driver can use voice control to use these services. 

(Also read | Toyota anticipates decrease in full-year output due to semiconductor shortage )

Coming to the exterior design of the Toyota bZ3, it echoes a hammerhead shark-like silhouette. Apart from featuring a long wheelbase, the electric sedan comes with soft bumper corners that emphasise smooth airflow. The flat doors and rear bumper shape help in reducing air resistance. This electric vehicle comes with a Cd value of 0.218.

(Also read | Toyota Innova Hycross teased for the first time )

Under the hood, the Toyota bZ3 features BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery that uses lithium iron phosphate and Toyota's extensive electrification technologies. The automaker claims that this EV can cover a distance of more than 600 km. The battery structure, cooling, control, and safety monitoring systems have been newly designed for this electric car, adds the world's largest automaker. Currently, the company has planned to produce and sell this electric car in China.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 15:15 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota bZ3 Toyota bZ4X Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV
