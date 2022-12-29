HT Auto
Tork Motors to showcase new electric motorcycle & upgraded Kratos R at Auto Expo

Tork Motors has announced that they will be showcasing a new electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023. Along with the new motorcycle, there will be a refreshed Kratos R at the Expo. The manufacturer says that the 2023 Kratos R will come with new and improved aesthetics. As of now, nothing is known about the new electric motorcycle as well as the 2023 Kratos R.

By: HT Auto Desk
29 Dec 2022, 18:42 PM
Kratos was the first motorcycle from Tork Motors. Mr. Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “Kratos was just the start of a new era of EV Motorcycles. At Tork Motors we have always been progressive in our approach towards designing, developing and manufacturing motorcycles with a clear thought process of having a complete product portfolio which is indigenously based on our uniquely developed motorcycle platform. With the launch of KRATOS, we have created a benchmark product and this is just the beginning. We intend to supersede our benchmark at every step of our journey. We are excited to usher in a new generation of our home-grown products at the Auto Expo 2023. The KRATOS motorcycles have won hearts of customers and we are hopeful that our new advancements will also find admiration among increasing number of customers in India."

Tork Motors currently has two products in its line-up, there is the Kratos and Kratos R. The electric motorcycles are powered by Axial Flux Motor. The electric motorcycles will be priced at 1.32 lakh and 1.47 lakh respectively. These prices are ex-showroom after subsidy in Maharashtra and will be applicable from January 01, 2023. Consumers can book the Kratos and Kratos R by visiting Tork Motor's website.

Also Read : Tork Motors to open new plant soon, expand production to 5,000 units per month

Tork Kratos electric bike gets an IP67-rated 4 Kwh lithium-ion battery pack with a system voltage of 48V. It has an IDC range of 180 km while the real-world range stands at 120 km. It has been rated to achieve a top speed of 100 kmph. It gets an Axial Flux type electric motor with a max power of 7.5 kW and a peak torque output of 28 Nm. The 0-40 kmph acceleration time is of 4 seconds, according to the company. The higher-spec Kratos R gets a more powerful motor which delivers 9.0 kW of peak power and 38 Nm peak torque and also has a higher top speed of 105 kmph, when compared to the standard model. Moreover, it also gets some connectivity-based features and fast charging capability.

