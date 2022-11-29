Tork Motors inaugurates first-ever experience centre in Pune

Elecric mobility start-up, Tork Motors has inaugurated its first-ever experience centre in Pune, Maharashtra, as the brand’s aims to reach out to customers. The new centre will host the Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles, deliveries of which recently began in the city. While Pune is the first city to get the experience centre, the company has planned more across seven cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thane and Mumbai by March 2023.

Speaking on the announcement, Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO - Tork Motors, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever Tork Experience centre in Pune for our customers. The centre is designed to offer a unique experience to Tork customers based in and around Pune. The showroom with its contemporary engagement features will offer a perfect mix of digital and physical rendezvous to the visitors. This inauguration is a step forward to achieving our strategic vision, as it will also serve as a model outlet for the business prospects. Going forward, we will offer this experience centre to other cities to cater to the growing popularity of Kratos in the country."

Tork has a second experience centre planned in Pune that will also house a service centre

The new Tork experience centre is located near Law College in Pune and will be a pilot program for the brand, helping it connect with customers. The company says the new centre will offer the best combination of digital and physical formats. The experience centre will not only act as a brand builder but will also help customers book the vehicle. So far, the brand has been accepting orders online and has delivered the Kratos e-motorcycle to customers in Pune and Mumbai. Tork Motors also plans to open a second experience centre in Pune that will be located in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Speaking to HT Auto, Kapil Shelke said that that second centre will be spread across 5,000 sq. ft. and will also include a service centre in the same vicinity.

He elaborated, “We're doing D2C sales in terms of getting the booking online. We're trying to get the customer all the information before he sort of gets to the experience store. So the experience stores and will be put by dealers across India. We are setting up in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Thane. These are a couple of cities that we have signed up with dealers and they are now working on it."

The new experience centres will also host test rides for customers while the brand will be conducting its own test ride events at go-kart tracks in different cities to give a taste of what the product has to offer. Shelke explained that the controlled environment of a track will help customers understand its electric motorcycle better.

The Tork Kratos electric motorcycle is the only offering from the company. It's available in standard and R variants

The Tork Kratos and Kratos R were launched in January this year with prices starting at ₹1.22 lakh for the former and Rs. 1.37 lakh for the latter. All prices are ex-showroom after subsidy in Maharashtra. The standard Kratos packs an Axial Flux type electric motor with 7.5 kW (10 bhp) and 28 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 100 kmph. The more powerful Kratos R gets a 9 kW (12 bhp) motor with 38 Nm of peak torque, with a top speed of 120 kmph. The company claims a range of 180 km (IDC) on a single charge from a 4 kWh battery pack, while the true range is said to be 120 km.

