Top 5 most affordable EVs to consider buying this festive season

  • Here are top five most affordable electric vehicles that you can buy in the Indian market during festive season.
Now in India, there are quite a few electric vehicles that a person can choose from.
Now in India, there are quite a few electric vehicles that a person can choose from.

The sales of electric vehicles might have slowed down but people are still quite interested in them, especially with big discounts that are currently going on in the market. With the festive season going on, here are 5 electric cars that you might consider buying.

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor EV slots between Comet EV and ZS EV.
MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor EV slots between Comet EV and ZS EV.

India’s first intelligent CUV, the MG Windsor, comes with a 2,700 mm wheelbase which islonger than many (ICE) vehicles. This helps in maximizing space. The MG Windsor starts at 13.50 lakh ex-showroom. Under the unique Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, it is available at 9.99 Lakhs + 3.5 per km for battery. The CUV has an ARAI claimed range of 332 km from its 38 kWh battery.

MG Comet EV

Comet EV
MG Comet EV has a very quirky design and its small footprint is likely to divide opionions.
Comet EV
MG Comet EV has a very quirky design and its small footprint is likely to divide opionions.

MG Comet EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market. Being, based on an all-electric platform, the MG Comet EV offers a decent interior space for the occupants. Because of its compact size and tight turning radius, the Comet EV can be a perfect companion as a second or third car in a family that can be used to do city runabouts. Powered by a 17.3 kWh battery, the Comet delivers an ARAI-certified range of 230 km with zero tailpipe emissions. Priced at 6.99 lakh ex-showroom. Under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, it is available at 4.99 Lakh + battery rental at 2.5/km.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV is based on the ICE-powered Tiago.
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV is based on the ICE-powered Tiago.

Tata Tiago EV is based on the ICE-powered Tiago. It is offered in four variants and two battery packs. It is offered with a 19.2 kWh battery and a 24 kWh battery. Inside, the Tiago EV boasts a tech-forward infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Harman sound system for a premium experience. The prices start at 7.99 lakh ex-showroom.

(Read more: MG Battery-as-a-Service: A solution for India's EV adoption challenges?)

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary.
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary.

The Tata Punch EV might look like an electric version of the Punch but it is much more than that. It is based on a dedicated electric platform but it still retains the SUV-like stance of its ICE version. There are five variants on offer - Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus. Powered by a 25 kWh battery and a 35 kWh battery, the Punch EV has a range of 265 km and 365 km respectively. Currently, the prices of the Tata Punch EV start at 9.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3 is basically the electric version of the C3 that was launched in the country in June of 2022.
Citroen eC3 is basically the electric version of the C3 that was launched in the country in June of 2022.

The Citroen eC3 retains the quirky, bold styling of the regular C3. Powered by a 29.2 kWh battery, the eC3 offers a range of up to 320 km (ARAI-certified). With fast charging support, the battery can be topped up from 0 to 80% in just 57 minutes. It features a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The prices now start at 11.61 lakh ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2024, 13:36 PM IST
