Top 5 electric SUVs that I will trust for a 400 km highway drive

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For a consumer buying or owning an electric car, range anxiety is very much real. With the improving battery technology and growing consumer demand for better range, several car makers are introducing cars in India that come with a higher range. Multiple electric cars in India offer a certified driving range of 400 km or more.
An electric car with a real-world range in excess of 400 km ensures the range anxiety concerns are addressed, and the user can travel a distance that is quite similar to a petrol or diesel car with a full tank of fuel. However, it needs to be remembered that the driving range for an electric car, just like a fossil fuel model, depends on multiple factors, such as the load being carried, driving pattern, driving terrain, etc.
If you are looking for an electric SUV that promises you a 400 km real-world range on a single charge, here is a quick look at the top five models.
The Mahindra XEV 9S is the OEM's first electric-origin seven-seater premium SUV, built natively on Mahindra's bespoke INGLO skateboard platform. It was launched as a practical, family-oriented sibling to the XEV 9e coupe SUV. Essentially, it comes as the electric version of the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The SUV offers a blend of aggressive electric performance, premium cabin features, and massive dimensions. The top-spec Mahindra XEV 9S with the 79 kWh battery pack can offer a real-world range between 450 km and 510 km on a full charge.
If you are looking for a bit sportier and more distinctive looking offering with a similar range as XEV 9S, the XEV 9e is there, promising around 456 km real-world range thanks to the 79 kWh battery pack. The Mahindra XEV 9e shares several design elements, features, and key components with the XEV 9S. The only key difference is that it comes with a coupe SUV styling, as compared to the conventional design language of the XEV 9S. This makes the XEV 9e stand out in the crowd.
The Tata Harrier EV is Tata Motors' flagship electric SUV, featuring a dual-motor setup that enables all-wheel drive. This electric SUV comes equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack and promises a massive 384 bhp power and 504 Nm of torque. The EV is capable of accelerating 0–100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. The real-world range for the Tata Harrier EV AWD typically ranges between 400 km and 460 km on a full charge. While Tata claims an MIDC-certified range of 622 km, the dual-motor setup and heavy 2.3-ton kerb weight mean drivers usually see about 70-75% of that claimed figure in real-world.
The Hyundai Creta EV is the all-electric avatar of the highly popular Creta SUV. The electric SUV shares a host of design elements and features with the ICE version of the SUV. The long-range variants of the SUV, which are powered by the bigger battery pack 51.4 kWh, promise a real-world driving range of around 430 km on a full charge. However, the range depends on driving conditions.
BYD is a tech-laden, avant-garde electric SUV powered by the ultra-safe BYD Blade battery. Available in three variants in India, the Atto 3's 60.48 kWh battery pack can yield a real-world range of around 450 km on a full charge. However, it will depend on the driving conditions and driving pattern.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.