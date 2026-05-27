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The petrol prices have risen beyond ₹100 per litre in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal, Ranchi and Jaipur, among others. It is expected that the prices will further increase owing to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which makes it an opportune time to switch to electric mobility. Here are three small EVs I would buy in 2026 to avoid rising fuel costs:
The two-door microcar from MG, the Comet EV, is the smallest car on the list. The MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3-kWh battery pack sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the MG Comet EV offers a maximum range of approximately 230 km. The MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. In addition to that, the Comet EV boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) with the range going all the way up to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the MG Comet EV is offered with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), which reduces the upfront cost to ₹4.99 lakh, with a battery rental of ₹3.20 per km.
The electrified micro SUV from the house of Tata Motors, the Punch EV, is powered by two battery packs: a 30 kWh battery pack and a 40 kWh battery pack. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter. The electric iteration of the Tata Punch measures 3,880 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh, or ₹6.49 lakh + battery rental of ₹2.6 per km with BaaS.