This US state aims to ban ICE vehicle sales by 2035

New York's proposal reveals the state's plan to increase the sale of zero-emission vehicles over the next 13 years.

US state of New York has become the third state in the country to announce a ban on new internal combustion engine-powered cars by 2035. The legislation comes closely resembles California law, which was enforced earlier this year. The official website of the New York State has reported that New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed various agencies in the state to change the required laws and regulations to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles.

The proposal reveals the state's plan to increase the sale of zero-emission vehicles, including electric vehicles, over the next 13 years. New York State government aims for electric vehicles to account for 35 per cent of new car sales by 2026, 68 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

The state government claims that this legislation will drive the state's transition to clean transportation forward and benefit the climate and health of the communities for generations to come. The new regulations are claimed to come with new pollution rules for passenger cars, light duty trucks and medium duty vehicles with an internal combustion engine. The new pollution guideline will be effective in 2026 and continue through 2034. The state government also claims that these regulations give automakers flexibility during the transition to ZEVs.

Earlier this year, the California government also passed legislation aiming for 35 per cent of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2026. California's proposal also sets rules for 2028, which calls for EVs to account for 51 per cent of sales.

The proposal comes as part of its broader plan to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 per cent by 2050. The state also made $5.75 million available to local governing bodies to help facilitate the purchase or lease of EVs and to install public EV chargers.

