HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Upcoming Made In India Ev Will Offer 402 Bhp Of Power And 500 Km Range

This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range

The electric SUV, which will be the first from the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup, will also offer top speed of 200 kms and fast charging capabilities.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 14:10 PM
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.

In a crowd of mushrooming electric two-wheeler startups in India, there is one who has quietly ventured into the electric four-wheeler space. Pravaig Dynamics, based out of Bengaluru, has been preparing to launch its first electric car in India for some time. It planned to launch an electric sedan Extinction MKI first. However, the EV maker has confirmed that it will drive in its electric SUV first to the Indian market. The official launch of the electric SUV, the name of which is not know yet, will take place on November 25.

Pravaig Dynamics has been teasing the upcoming electric SUV for some time on its social media handles. This is the first time the EV maker has shared a cleaner look of the EV, albeit from the top. It gives an idea of the design Pravaig will follow for its electric vehicles. The image shared by the company shows a split large panoramic sunroof and broad shoulders of the upcoming EV. A closer look will reveal a sleek LED taillight bar across the rear section of the SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I4
Electric | Automatic
₹69.9 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The front face of the Pravaig electric SUV is also likely to come with sleek LED headlight units. It will also have large wheel arches to give it a robust and bold look, which may remind one of Range Rover SUVs from certain angles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Pravaig Dynamics has also revealed a bit about the electric SUV's performance credentials. The company has said the EV can generate up to 402 bhp of maximum power, which is similar to Volvo XC40 Recharge, almost double of Kia EV6 and higher than even the Audi e-tron. The company has not revealed the torque figures of the electric SUV yet.

Pravaig had earlier claimed the electric SUV will come with a driving range of more than 500 kms on a single charge and will be able to recharge up to 80 per cent within 30 minutes using fast charging options. The electric SUV also claims to have top speed of more than 200 kmph and the ability to sprint from zero 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 14:10 PM IST
TAGS: Pravaig Dynamics Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kawasaki previews its first electric motorcycle, will launch this year
Kawasaki previews its first electric motorcycle, will launch this year
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it
Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city