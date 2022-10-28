This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range

The electric SUV, which will be the first from the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup, will also offer top speed of 200 kms and fast charging capabilities.

In a crowd of mushrooming electric two-wheeler startups in India, there is one who has quietly ventured into the electric four-wheeler space. Pravaig Dynamics, based out of Bengaluru, has been preparing to launch its first electric car in India for some time. It planned to launch an electric sedan Extinction MKI first. However, the EV maker has confirmed that it will drive in its electric SUV first to the Indian market. The official launch of the electric SUV, the name of which is not know yet, will take place on November 25.

Pravaig Dynamics has been teasing the upcoming electric SUV for some time on its social media handles. This is the first time the EV maker has shared a cleaner look of the EV, albeit from the top. It gives an idea of the design Pravaig will follow for its electric vehicles. The image shared by the company shows a split large panoramic sunroof and broad shoulders of the upcoming EV. A closer look will reveal a sleek LED taillight bar across the rear section of the SUV.

The front face of the Pravaig electric SUV is also likely to come with sleek LED headlight units. It will also have large wheel arches to give it a robust and bold look, which may remind one of Range Rover SUVs from certain angles.

Pravaig Dynamics has also revealed a bit about the electric SUV's performance credentials. The company has said the EV can generate up to 402 bhp of maximum power, which is similar to Volvo XC40 Recharge, almost double of Kia EV6 and higher than even the Audi e-tron. The company has not revealed the torque figures of the electric SUV yet.

Pravaig had earlier claimed the electric SUV will come with a driving range of more than 500 kms on a single charge and will be able to recharge up to 80 per cent within 30 minutes using fast charging options. The electric SUV also claims to have top speed of more than 200 kmph and the ability to sprint from zero 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.

