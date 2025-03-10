This electric bike packs cutting-edge safety tech at a low cost. But it will not launch. Here's why

Safety has become a top priority in the Indian automotive market lately. While new-age technologies like ADAS have made their way into mass-market cars, two-wheelers—especially budget-friendly ones—are still missing out on many advanced safety features. Globally, systems like Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) are already in use, but in India, things are quite different. Uno Minda wants to change that.

At the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Auto Component Expo 2025, Uno Minda showcased its own electric motorcycle, packed with the latest EV and safety tech. One of the biggest highlights is its in-house-developed ARAS system, which uses a front-mounted radar and a rear camera to help riders navigate tricky situations and avoid accidents.

The system includes key safety features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Blind Spot Detection keeps an eye on vehicles in hard-to-see areas and warns the rider with a visual alert. Lane Change Assist helps in high-speed scenarios by sending out a warning before another vehicle gets too close. Forward Collision Warning steps in if the rider is approaching a vehicle too fast, giving both visual and acoustic alerts. Meanwhile, Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts the bike’s speed based on traffic flow, ensuring a safe following distance and reducing the risk of rear-end collisions.

Uno Minda has also developed India-specific safety features. The bike comes with an advanced handlebar assembly that detects whether the rider is actually holding the handlebars. On top of that, there’s a helmet detection system that ensures the bike won’t start unless the rider is wearing one.

Besides these, the motorcycle also showcased the company's other products such as the 10.25 digital instrument cluster, next generation two-wheeler seating, dynamic signal projector, elemental tail light and more. The company also showcased its X-in-1 electric powertrain setup. The company explained that the X-in-1 powertrain system can integrate multiple components such as battery management system, motor controller, telematics and more into one single unit.

Is the electric motorcycle coming soon?

Uno Minda says the electric motorcycle showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Component Expo 2025 is fully production-ready. However, the company has no plans to manufacture it. The primary goal was to demonstrate its technological capabilities. While these technologies already exist in the market, Uno Minda believes it can address one of India's biggest challenges—affordability.

Nirmal Minda, Chairman and MD, Uno Minda, emphasised that any new technology or innovation needs time for people to understand its benefits. “It’s about the use case. We are studying affordability as well. Any new product, feature, or innovation takes time to gain acceptance," he explained.

Sunil Bohra, ED and Group CFO, Uno Minda, further added that the focus is on enhancing vehicle safety, improving the rider experience, and making the system more robust. "There are plenty of ideas, but the key challenge is how to achieve all this at an affordable cost for the Indian market," he said.

