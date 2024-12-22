Toyota bZ4X is ready to be rebranded with a new nomenclature.

Toyota is mulling the idea of rebranding its only electric car in business. The Toyota bZ4X , which was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023, comes with a nomenclature that sounds like a random designation for a stormtrooper from Star Wars and is slated to receive a new name. The Japanese carmaker is currently working on rebranding its only electric car.

Toyota has stated that the bZ of the electric crossover stands for ‘Beyond Zero’ emissions strategy The number 4 in the crossover's nomenclature represents its size, like the Toyota RAV4, while the X letter identifies it as a crossover. While these sound logical from the automaker, the name doesn't sound easy. Toyota seems to understand this and decided to rebrand the EV, reported Motor Illustrated. However, the automaker has not shared details of the new nomenclature. The report claims that Toyota Canada's Regional Director Patrick Ryan revealed this.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Toyota bZ4X shares its underpinning with the Lexus RZ. This same platform also underpins the Subaru Solterra. While Subaru offers the Solterra with a dual-motor AWD powertrain, the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ come powered by a single-motor FWD powertrain. The Toyota bZ4X electric crossover uses the same running gear with its range spanning up to 405 kilometres on a single charge.

Despite being one of the leading global auto majors, Toyota has been sluggish in its approach towards electric vehicles. The automaker has often revealed its stance saying that the OEM is not ready to adopt electric powertrains only as an alternative to internal combustion engine technology. Instead, the Japanese car brand has been advocating a wider choice of cleaner powertrain technology solutions, which include hybrid, hydrogen-electric systems etc. However, this approach of the OEM has been criticised by many and left Toyota back in the race for cleaner mobility technology.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: