Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Tesla Ev Goes Swimming In A Pool. Watch What Happens Next

Tesla EV bashes through a wall and plunges into a swimming pool

Over the last few years, several Tesla electric cars have made headlines for reasons that were unexpected and at times, unpleasant. The latest addition to the list of antics performed by Tesla car owners is when an EV bashed through a wall and plunged into a swimming pool. The incident took place in Arizona when a homeowner found the Tesla barreled through his house's concrete wall and took a dive in the backyard pool, reported AZFamily.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Aug 2023, 15:10 PM
Follow us on:
It is not confirmed if the Tesla EV plunged into the pool because of a driver's error or some technical glitch. (Image: Youtube/AZFamily)

The report says that despite such a crash into the swimming pool, the Tesla EV's driver survived without any injury. However, the same can't be said of the car or the yard it crashed into. The report has further revealed that the police are still searching for the cause of the crash. It is not known if the mishap took place because of the driver's error or some technical glitch in the car.

Also Read : Tesla has to copy Apple to set up business in India. Here's what it means

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Land Rover Defender
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The affected homeowner, Joe Papineau, said that he thought that he'd heard an explosion. “I was sleeping in my bed when all of a sudden I hear this huge crash and big explosion," he said to the local news station. Papineau also said he believes that the Tesla car was passing through the area when another car pulled out in front of him. In a desperate attempt to avoid the accident, the Tesla driver made an evasive manoeuvre but couldn’t recover in time to avoid crashing into the wall and ending in the pool.

The video that emerged online shows the Tesla car has received extensive damage including a demolished windshield. Its front profile got damaged severely. However, the driver reportedly escaped with only minor injuries. There was no other passenger in the car during the time of the accident, the report has further revealed.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2023, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS