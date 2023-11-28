Skyworth Skyhome electric sedan can monitor vital signs to detect health risks

The Chinese electric vehicle industry is booming. Several automakers in China have been launching their new products with electric propulsion systems. What is more interesting is that these EVs come with a wide range of innovative and unique technologies. The latest one comes in the form of Skyworth Skyhome, which is a sleek-looking pure electric premium sedan.

Slated to enter into production in 2024, the Skyworth Skyhome comes with a wide range of unique technologies. One of them is the vital sign monitoring system, which is capable of detecting and recognising health risks in very early stages. The manufacturer claims that the EV has intelligent voice capabilities, which has the ability to listen, speak, see, recognize, understand and think. This is powered by multi-intent voice interaction technology. This technology is capable of monitoring the occupants' vital signs without any contact to detect health risks.

The Skyhome also claims to come with a technology-aided feature that is christened Ten Smart Butlers. It is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, providing a suite of functions ranging from entrepreneurial guidance to emotional support, claims the manufacturer.

Speaking about other features, the sedan gets a giant TV for the rear occupants. The television screen can be folded and integrated into the ceiling of the car. The manufacturer has revealed photos of the screen, which looks bigger than the 31.1-inch screen incorporated into the new BMW 7 Series sedan.

The sedan claims to have taken inspiration from traditional Chinese architectural aesthetics. The EV comes with a design philosophy that is reminiscent of classical pavilions. It gets cornice wings, which serve the functional purpose of sliding backwards during driving to reduce wind resistance by three per cent. The manufacturer claims that in adverse weather or emergency situations, they tilt up, which increases wind resistance by five per cent ensuring enhanced control.

Mechanically, the carmaker has not revealed the powertrain details. However, revealing the other details, the manufacturer has said that this sedan gets the most advanced air suspensions in the industry, comprising a double wishbone setup at the front and an aluminium alloy five-link setup at the rear. It claims to come with a 50:50 front and rear axle load ratio. The overall chassis is claimed to come integrated with the battery pack, which reduces the number of body parts. The automaker promises a 24 per cent weight reduction through its design.

