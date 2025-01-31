This Porsche broke the world record by drifting over 17 km on ice!

The Porsche Taycan GTS set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest continuous drift on ice by an electric vehicle’ on January 14, 2025. The Porsche Taycan GTS drifted on icy ground for 132 laps covering about 17.5 kilometres in 46 minutes. Conducted at the Porsche Arctic Center in Finland, the car was driven by Jens Richter, an instructor from the Porsche Experience team.

In the first attempt, the continuous sideways motion of the car caused the ice track to deteriorate faster than expected forcing the team to halt the after just 11 kilometres. For the second attempt, the team changed their approach and switched the car's tyres to shorter spikes. As the temperatures dropped in the evening, Richter resumed the drift and successfully completed the required distance to surpass the previous record of 14.809 kilometres.

Porsche Taycan: Previous records

This achievement marks the fourth Guinness World Record for the Taycan, adding to its previous records. The Taycan previously held records for the greatest altitude change by an EV (5,573 meters on the Xinjiang-Tibet route in 2023), the fastest speed inside a building (165.1 km/h, set in 2021) and the longest EV drift on tarmac (42.171 kilometres in 2020).

Porsche Taycan: Performance

The Porsche Taycan GTS is an all-electric performance coupe equipped with dual motors producing 588 bhp with Overboost and 789 Nm of torque. It features an all-wheel-drive system, which helps in controlling the extended drift. The GTS model is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250 kmph.

Porsche Taycan: Battery

The performance EV is powered by a 105 kWh Performance Battery Plus, offering an estimated range of up to 628 km (WLTP) under normal conditions. The car’s low centre of gravity and advanced chassis tuning contributed to its ability to maintain a controlled oversteer for an extended period. The adaptive air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) also enhanced stability on the ice.

Porsche Taycan: Record verification and setup

The event was monitored by Carl Saville, an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records who verified the results. The drift took place on a 59-meter-diameter drift circle and the Taycan GTS was fitted with Michelin tyres featuring one-millimetre spikes. A GPS-based measuring system tracked the distance covered and the driver's inputs including steering movements, throttle control and braking.

