This MINI advertisement was made completely using AI on a simple laptop. Take a look

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2025, 10:00 AM
  • In a viral Instagram post, Berlin director Simon Meyer shared his AI-generated advertisement for the Mini Cooper SE, created in three days using a Macbook Air.
MINI_Cooper SE
The AI generated advertisment was based on the Mini Cooper Electric.
Artificial Intelligence being used for creative work such as creating art has generated an uproar globally as everyone talks about it on social media. Amid all the buzz, a Berlin-based video director uploaded a hyper-realistic advertisement made on the Mini Cooper SE on Instagram.

Simon Meyer, the guy who made the advertisement, calls himself an ‘A.I. Researcher and Creator.’ He also revealed the exact steps that he took in order to create his AI-generated masterpiece. At the end of the video, there is also a very realistic ‘Behind the scenes’ clip that has also been created using various AI tools.

The advertisement was been created using the director's Macbook Air in a time period of just three days. The creator mentioned that he had to take a few video and image shots of the vehicle in order to train the AI model so that the car looks identical in all of the shots. The car shots used were generated using Krea AI. The creator also mentioned that this project was not sponsored or endorsed by anyone and was done purely in order to test the limits of generative AI for research.

Also Read : BMW and MINI cars to get more expensive by up to 3 per cent from April 2025

The Mini Cooper SE was also launched in the Indian markets back in 2022 at a price of 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom) as a CBU unit. The two-door hatchback was the manufacturer's first-ever all-electric vehicle, promising a range of 270 km on a single charge. It looked similar to the internal combustion engine-powered Mini Cooper but was heavier by 145 kg, owing to its battery pack.

Also Read : New Mini Cooper JCW makes global debut with 230 bhp

The Mini Cooper SE features a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery combined with an electric motor. This powertrain delivers 181 bhp and 270 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 150 kmph. With fast-charging technology, it can reach an 80 per cent charge in 2.5 hours when using an 11 kW charger, or in just 36 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2025, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: mini cooper se mini cooper se electric vehicle

