This Mercedes-Benz EQS can offer 1,000 km range on single charge. Here's how

Solid-state batteries have long been seen as the wow factor of electric vehicle (EV) technology, with better safety features and energy densities than conventional lithium-ion batteries. However, application has remained primarily within research labs until recently. Mercedes-Benz has taken a leap forward, having road-tested a modified EQS fitted with a lithium-metal solid-state battery. The

While the battery pack was developed and patented by Mercedes-Benz in collaboration with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), the battery cells are developed by Factorial Energy, using a novel floating cell carrier. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes, the new battery uses such a polymer electrolyte in its place.

Mercedes explained that during the charging cycle, the material of the battery expands and contracts as it goes into discharge. Therefore, the pneumatic actuators are incorporated in the system to account for volume changes so that better performances can take place along with longevity of the battery.

Increased efficiency and energy density

Another strong point for solid-state batteries is that they have a potentially very high energy density, which means that they could increase a car's efficiency by a significant margin were they can be mounted on the latter. According to Mercedes, this technology can achieve a gravimetric energy density of up to 450 Wh/kg.

For example, the EQS prototype may then achieve upwards of 1,000 km range on a single charge. This is a 25 per cent increase in range compared to other existing lithium-ion batteries of the same size and weight. By comparison, the EQS 450+, currently in use, has a range of more than 800 km on the WLTP cycle with a lithium-ion battery of 118 kWh.

Moving towards real-world application

Mercedes is planning prototype testing to begin within the next few months. Siyu Huang, CEO, Factorial Energy, said that this achievement would be a landmark in the EV sector because the successful incorporation of lithium-metal solid-state batteries into a mass-production vehicle signifies a definite watershed moment for the EV industry. Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer, Mercedes-Benz, reiterated this sentiment about the company's innovation, sustainability, and motivation.

