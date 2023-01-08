HT Auto
This Maserati is all set to don an EV guise, promises 745 hp power

Maserati is working on an all-electric iteration of the Levante SUV, which is claimed to go on sale in 2025. British publication Autocar UK claims that the upcoming Maserati Levante EV will come powered by a tri-motor powertrain promising a 745 hp peak power output. Also, there would be a dual-motor version on offer. The report also claimed that the upcoming Maserati Levante EV would adopt the Folgore nomenclature, just like the OEM's other electric vehicles like Grecale and GranTurismo.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2023, 16:39 PM
Maserati Levante comes as the brand's bestseller model.
While the launch of the Maserati Levante EV is almost confirmed, it is not clear yet if the Italian luxury car brand under Stellantis will continue to sell the internal combustion engine-powered Levante SUV alongside the electric vehicle or not.

The current generation Maserati Levante has been on sale since 2016 and is long due for an update. The car received a minor facelift in 2021, but the next-generation model promises a substantial upgrade. Maserati is currently working on the GranTurismo Folgore, which will be the brand's first production EV once it goes on sale later this year.

The Levante Folgore would come as a significantly more affordable model than the GranTurismo Folgore. Also, expect the Levante EV to offer a better range than the GranTurismo Folgore. The Grecale Folgore promises a 482 km range on a single charge. Expect the upcoming Levante Folgore to offer a similar range. Meanwhile, the Maserati Quattroporte sedan is also expected to switch to an all-electric powertrain soon. Due in 2024, the Quattroporte Folgore will reportedly feature a 105 kWh battery and have over 482 km of range.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2023, 16:39 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati Levante Maserati Levante EV electric car electric vehicle luxury car
