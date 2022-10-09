This luxury EV maker sold over 9000 electric cars in Q3 2022. Details here

HT Auto
Polestar targets to sell 20,000 cars in the fourth quarter of 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 17:57 PM
Polestar 3 is slated to debut soon, which will be based on the SPA2 platform, just like the Volvo EX90 model.
Luxury electric car manufacturer Polestar has announced that global plug-in electric car sales during the third quarter of 2022 were 9,215 units. The automaker also said that it delivered 30,400 units of plug-in electric cars in 2022 so far, between January and September. This means on average, the automaker has sold more than 10,000 units of plug-in electric cars.

Polestar further claimed that it aims to sell 50,000 units of electric cars in the year 2022, which is significantly lower than the 65,000 units previously planned by the automaker. Also, this suggests that Polestar would be targeting to sell almost 20,000 units of electric cars in the fourth quarter of this calendar year to meet its sales target. This could become a significant new quarterly record for the EV brand.

Speaking about this target in the fourth quarter, Polestar claimed that achieving the 20,000 units of sales milestone in the fourth quarter is possible. It also claimed that the majority of cars are set for delivery in the current quarter and are ready, which means they have been either produced or are in transport currently.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that the automaker needs to catch up on production after the Covid-19-related setbacks in China, and it has already done so. “We needed to catch up on production after Covid-19 related setbacks in China and we have. The majority of Polestar 2 cars set for delivery in Q4 are ready and making their way to our customers in 27 markets around the world, with the fourth quarter set to be our strongest on record yet. I am confident we will meet our target of 50,000 cars for this year," he further said.

Interestingly, Polestar sold around 29,000 electric cars last year, while in 2020, it sold more than 10,000 electric cars. This year, the auto manufacturer aims to increase its sales numbers substantially.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 17:57 PM IST
Polestar electric car electric vehicle
