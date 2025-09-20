Porsche Cayenne EV set to debut late 2025 with over 1,000 bhp: What to expect?

Porsche may be slowing down their EV push for the moment, but the Stuttgart-based carmaker continues to develop its existing portfolio with an all-electric Cayenne set for a debut later this year. To be offered in both regular SUV and Coupe versions, the Porsche Cayenne EV will be slotted above the Macan EV and sold alongside its ICE-powered sibling. It features a distinctive design and a pure-EV architecture, likely to spawn both rear and all-wheel drive variants as well as a high-performance Turbo model.

The Cayenne Electric brings a rather muscular look, departing from the smoother design language of the ICE model. The front end features slim LED headlamps, which resemble those on the Macan EV. These come with four horizontal DRLs that double up as indicators. While the front fascia is largely closed off, it features what appears to be an active lower grille, similar to that on the 992.2-gen Porsche 911.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Cayenne 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.42 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 641 km 641 km ₹ 1.22 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Taycan 93.4 kwh 93.4 kwh 544 km 544 km ₹ 1.67 Cr Compare View Offers Land Rover Defender 4999 cc 4999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.05 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati Grecale 3000 cc 3000 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.31 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Cayenne EV’s rear-end design carries over style cues from its smaller cousin, but gets larger with more defined edges for a louder stance. Its taillight takes the form of a thin LED bar that stretches across the liftgate, while it gets a mean-looking rear bumper and diffuser. Some of the latest test mules, which were recently spied on the Nurburgring, feature more aero elements alongside wider arches and a new front bumper design. Add to that a large, fixed rear wing, and we have what is likely the Cayenne Turbo Electric.

Porsche Cayenne EV: Digital cockpit

The Porsche Cayenne EV will be sold in both regular SUV and coupe (pictured above) versions (SH Proshots)

While the Cayenne EV’s cabin will carry over the general Porsche feel, it deviates with an interior heavily lined with displays for a more tech-focused driving experience. The cockpit will feature a wide display for the infotainment touchscreen, a curved digital cluster, and a separate screen for the front-row passenger. The centre console will be fitted with a dedicated HVAC touchscreen panel.

Also Read : 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 R and 911 Cup unveiled as next-gen track monsters for new season

The Cayenne EV will make over 1,000 bhp, claims Porsche:

Porsche claims that the Cayenne Electric will make over 1000 bhp, potentially in its top-spec Turbo variant

Although official figures have not been disclosed, Porsche claims the Cayenne EV will churn out more than 1,000 bhp. This is expected to be limited to the Turbo variants, with the base and mid-spec models to push between 400-600 bhp. The Cayenne EV will launch with wireless battery charging and is expected to target a single-charge range just short of the 600 km mark. This would keep it in line with the current expectations and maintain its edge against other high-performance luxury electric SUVs.

The Porsche Cayenne EV is expected to be launched in the global markets in 2026 and will be offered alongside its pure-ICE and hybrid versions.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: