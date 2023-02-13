This exclusive edition Mahindra XUV400 costs 1.75 cr! Here’s what’s special

Mahindra has recently auctioned its one-off ultra-exclusive edition of the XUV400 electric SUV, which fetched ₹1.75 crore. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra handed over the key to this special edition XUV400 EV to Karunakar Kundavaram from Hyderabad. The auto manufacturer claimed that the proceeds from this auction would go to charity. The special edition electric SUV comes with a host of distinctive styling elements that make it unique compared to the standard XUV400.

The Mahindra XUV400 One-of-one edition was designed by Mahindra’s chief design officer Pratap Bose, in collaboration with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. To honour the collaboration, it gets a ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ insignia and wears an Arctic Blue theme. The SUV also features a copper-finished twin-peaks logo with a blue outline. However, the SUV comes retaining the same basic silhouette as the standard version.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV garners over 15,000 bookings since launch: MD Anish Shah

Mahindra XUV400 comes as the brand's first-ever pure electric SUV, and it will compete with rivals like Tata Nexon EV and Citroen e-C3, among others. The Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in two variants EC and EL, priced at ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five different colour options, which are - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue, with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

The SUV claims to offer up to 418 litres of boot space. The XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh IP67-certified battery pack, while the XUV400 EC gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV comes with a standard warranty of three years or unlimited kilometres. Also, Mahindra offers a warranty of eight years or 160,000 kilometres for the battery and motor.

Bookings for this electric SUV started on January 26. The automaker claims that it has received more than 15,000 bookings so far. It also stated that the deliveries for these bookings would be completed in around seven months.

First Published Date: