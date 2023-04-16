This concept electric vehicle is an Italian home on wheels

HT Auto
Stellantis-owned brand Lancia has unveiled Pu+Ra HPE concept electric vehicle, which the company states will act as its vision for the next 10 years. Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is inspired by the world of furniture and to create the interiors, the automaker has partnered with Cassina, an upscale furniture company. The carmaker insisted on interiors that promise a vibe of Italian homes.

16 Apr 2023
This concept EV from Lancia is based on the automaker's new design language and hence comes in a more streamlined shape.
This concept EV from Lancia is based on the automaker's new design language and hence comes in a more streamlined shape. One can find dominant shapes such as circles and triangles combined with a few eclectic details across the exterior of the electric vehicle. There is a circular roof that provides a broad and panoramic view. The window at the rear of the car with horizontal lines looks like a sunblind structure. The other windows are larger in size, which allows sufficient light that further elevates the home-like feeling.

Lancia shares the interiors are inspired by contemporary Italian homes with immense attention to detail to compose pure forms. The two free-standing single armchairs along with round tables in the centre console and the dashboard with clean lines give the feeling of a hospitable environment. Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand, says, “Starting with the new Ypsilon, our cars of the future will be inspired by the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE." About 70 per cent of touchable materials in the car are made up of eco-sustainable materials.

While the carmaker has not shared much technical specification of the concept electric vehicle, it informs that its future electric cars will offer over 700 km of range and will take little more than 10 minutes to get charged. Lancia says it will launch the New Ypsilon in 2024, in both hybrid and electric versions and from 2026, it will make only 100 per cent electric cars.

