This compact electric vehicle will launch in the Indian market on 16th November

Mumbai-based PMV Electric has announced that they will be launching a micro-electric vehicle on 16th November. It has been named EaS-E and the brand wants it to be an everyday car for people that they would use every day. PMV Electric wants to create a brand new segment called Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV). The EaS-E is the first vehicle by PMV Electric and will be priced between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

The manufacturer says that the prototype version of the smart electric vehicles is ready. The startup is currently working on getting them into production as soon as possible. Speaking on this announcement, Mr Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric said, “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian Company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose built for everyday use."

PMV EaS-E will be offered in three variants. The driving range of the vehicles will vary from 120 km to 200 km on a single charge. The driving range will be dependent on the variant that the customer chooses. PMV claims that the battery of the vehicle would be able to charge in just under 4 hours. The manufacturer is offering a 3 kW AC charger.

This micro electric car will measure 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. Also, the kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kg. So, it is very compact and would be very helpful for travelling within the cities. Because of the compact dimensions, it will be easier to park as well.

In terms of features, PMV Electric says that the EaS-E will get a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, seat belts, etc.

