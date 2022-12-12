This city plans to train firefighters on how to specifically control EV fires

The emergence and widespread prevalence of electric vehicles (EVs) on global roads has led to new challenges in terms of incidents of fire. While many EVs have fallen victim to raging fire in the aftermath of an accident, there have also been fire-related incidents reported owing to battery malfunction. Bringing the blaze under control may require some special skills on the part of firefighters.

New Jersey is now considering a special bill that would mandate a specific training procedure for firefighters when they have to deal with EV-related fires. Senator Ed Durr was quoted by local media as saying that the need and ability to deal with EV fires ought to be promoted with the growing popularity of such vehicles. "This is an area that needs to be addressed if we’re going to be promoting electric vehicles," Durr told the New Jersey Monitor. “This is a bill that’s for the public good, and it shouldn’t be a partisan issue."

At present, the share of EVs in New Jersey's overall vehicular population is significantly small - around 47,000 in six million vehicles registered till June of this year. But with a clear focus on promoting zero-emission personal mobility options, the need to deal with all sorts of emergencies is being underlined.

EVs catching fire - post accidents or regardless, has been a big area of concern that is holding back adoption in many parts of the world. Short-circuit and battery malfunction are two big factors that may contribute to such instances. But with rapid advancements being made in developing the EV technology, many believe that fire-related incidents could potentially come down even if some manufacturers in the past have advised owners to park their EVs in open spaces.

