Hyundai Creta Electric to MG ZS EV: Five electric SUVs to fit your needs

Electric vehicles are in fashion in India, and so are SUVs. When put together, the combination is sure to take off with huge market demand. As such, the electric SUV sector is currently booming with several new entries that cater to a wide range of preferences. While the segment began with the Hyundai Kona Electric, it has grown with manufacturers such as Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor, and Mahindra & Mahindra launching their own EVs. If you are interested in owning a compact e-SUV, here are five options that you should know about:

1 Hyundai Creta Electric: Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details Launched at the Auto Expo 2025, the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five main variants, the e-SUV can be configured with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. With a 42 kWh battery pack, the Creta Electric will have a 390 km single-charge range, whereas the 51.4 kWh model promises a 473 km single-charge range. The version with the bigger battery pack offers 168 bhp and 255Nm of torque, and there are three drive modes available in all versions of the SUV - Eco, Normal and Sports. The Hyundai Creta Electric brings 52 standard safety features, including six airbags, TPMS, and hill driving aids. The car further includes Level 2 ADAS in the higher trims which brings features such as lane driving aids, collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, and more.

2 MG ZS EV: Speed 140 kmph Range 419 km/charge View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹26.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG ZS EV is one of the earliest entries into the compact e-SUV segment in India. The ZS comes in six trim levels and is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery coupled to a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. This allows the car to produce 173 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The ZS EV can charge from zero to full capacity in approximately nine hours, and with the 50 kW fast charger, it can charge to 80 per cent in sixty minutes. MG claims that the ZS EV can travel 461 km on a single charge and accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. MG has also equipped the ZS EV with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a 360-degree camera, and hill descent assist. The ZS EV further comes with seventeen Level-2 ADAS features that include frontal collision avoidance systems and lane driving assist among others. The car was awarded a five-star rating at the Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash test.

3 Tata Nexon EV: Speed 140-325 kmph View Offers View More Details The Nexon EV is offered at a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh, ex-showroom and comes in 10 variants. Tata offers two battery pack options with the Nexon EV: the long range package features a 45 kWh battery that provides a range of 489 km on a single charge. The motor generates 142.7 bhp and 215 Nm of torque and is able to make the 0-100 kmph sprint in under 8.9 seconds. The mid range battery pack comes with a 30 kWh battery that provides a range of 275 km on a single charge. This configuration makes 127.4 bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque and is able to sprint 0-100 kmph in under 9.2 seconds. The Nexon EV is treated with a voice-assisted sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and front ventilated seats. The e-SUV gets a 12.2-inch infotainment and a 10.24-inch driver’s cluster. For safety features, the Nexon EV brings six airbags, ABS with EBD, EPB with Auto Hold, ESC, and hill driving aids.

4 Mahindra BE 6: Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra BE 6 is priced from ₹19.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five total variants. It introduces a sporty and futuristic design, with signature C-shaped LED DRLs reminiscent of the ICE-powered XUV 3XO. The new battery electric SUV marks the Indian automaker’s foray into a dedicated EV lineup under the BE sub-brand. Built on the INGLO platform, the BE 6 can be had with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The lower-spec models are powered by the 59 kWh battery that makes 227.9 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The top-spec variant powered by the 79 kWh battery pack can churn out 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. This model allows for a claimed single-charge range of 683 km. The BE 6 features electric power steering with variable gear ratio and comes with adjustable regen with single pedal drive. The car is fitted with twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument cluster, and occupants are treated with a fixed glass panoramic sunroof. Safety features include six airbags, ESP, blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX mounts in the second row. The BE 6 further features a Level 2+ ADAS suite that operates on five radars and one camera.

5 Tata Curvv EV: Speed 160 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Curvv EV is priced from ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with two battery pack options and three distinct variants. The e-SUV is driven by a 165 bhp electric motor, which when powered by the 45 kWh battery pack gives a claimed 501 km of range on a full charge. The higher-spec 55 kWh model can last for a claimed 585 km of single-charge range. The Curvv EV gets a multi-function steering wheel which comes with an illuminated logo. The cabin features a 12.2-inch floating infotainment display from HARMAN as well as a 10.25-inch display for the digital instrument cluster. Occupants are treated with a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting, and the e-SUV brings EV-only features such as an electronic parking brake and V2V and V2L charging. In terms of safety, the Curvv EV gets six airbags, an ESP with i-VBAC, and All Wheel disc brakes. The car further receives Level 2 ADAS with 20 features and a 360-degree camera with a Blind Spot View Monitor.

