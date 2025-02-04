The Ola Roaster X launches tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know

Ola is all geared up to launch Roadster X tomorrow, February 5th in India after teasing the motorbike multiple times over social media. The Roadster X was unveiled earlier in 2024, featuring sharp design elements and sleek LED lighting. However, the brand is now ready with the production-ready model of the motorbike and its event will be broadcast over YouTube starting at 10:30 AM.

On August 15, 2024, Ola announced the pricing for its motorbike, ranging from ₹74,999 to 1 lakh (ex-showroom) making the Roadster X one of the most affordable bikes in Ola's lineup. Bookings for the motorbike have been opened for some time now at ₹999.

Ola Roadster X: Performance

The Roadster X gets an 11 kW motor, which makes up to 14.75 bhp, and takes the motorbike from 0- 40 kmph in a claimed 2.8 seconds on the top-spec variant. The motorbike is rated for a top speed of 124 kmph in its max spec version.

Ola Roadster X: Battery and range

The Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle has been promised to be available with three different battery pack options, including a 2.5 kWh, a 3.5 kWh and a 4.5 kWh pack. The smallest 2.5 kWh battery pack claims an IDC-certified range of up to 117 km and takes 3.3 hours (claimed) to be charged from 0-80 per cent. The middle option is a 3.5 kWh unit, is slated to offer 159 km of IDC range and takes 4.6 hours (claimed) to charge the same amount. The biggest pack gets a capacity of 4.5 kWh offering an IDC certified range of 200 km. This unit can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 5.9 hours (claimed).

Ola Roadster X: Features

The EV maker is offering a 4.3-inch segmented display on the bike. The bike also gets LED headlamps, front disc brakes and three riding modes, including Eco, Normal and Sport. Additionally, the bike also gets technologies such as cruise control, advanced regen, reverse mode, tyre pressure alerts, geo-fencing, tow and theft detection, find your vehicle and over-the-air updates.

