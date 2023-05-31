The latest Porsche e-bikes are inspired by 911 and Taycan. So are the prices

How many of you knew that Porsche also offers some very high-end electic cycles as part of its product portfolio? And just like Porsche sports cars, these electric cycles also carry quite an expensive price sticker while offering the brand name and serious pedalling capabilities.

For its latest lineup of electric cycles, Porsche teamed up with Rotwild to roll out Porsche Cross Performance and Cross Performance EXC. While the Cross Performance is priced at $14,250 (approximately ₹11.78 lakh), the Cross Performance EXC is pricier still at $15,350 (approximately ₹12.70 lakh). Both models are said to be inspired by fly line of the 911 and the Taycan.

What is common between the Cross Performance and Cross Performance EXC are carbon frame along with 100 mm spring deflection, Shimano EP-801 electric motor and a 630 Wh battery pack, a Fox 34 Float Factory fork with 120 mm of travel, and a Flat DPS air damper.

Porsche Cross Performance EXC in its Blue shade.

Where the Cross Performance EXC stands out is in terms of customisation and is offered in six colour options - Shark Blue, Carmine Red, Shadegreen, Mamba Green Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic and Rubystar, as against the one colour option on the Cross Performance. The higher model is also made to order and all the colour options are Porsche Original vehicle hues. And while Porche has been offering electric bikes through its online store for some time now, these two models now sit on the pedestal of the lineup.

