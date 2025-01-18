Ioniq 9, flagship Hyundai EV, wears the crown at Auto Expo 2025

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Although the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has already been revealed for global markets it is being displayed in India for the first time. This electric SUV is the fourth electric offering from the Korean manufacturer after the Creta Electric in India.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is also the largest electric vehicle offered by Hyundai in India. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is built on Hyundai's new-gen E-GMP platform which also underpins models such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. It will rival offerings such as the Kia EV9 and the MG M9 when it launches in the Indian markets.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Design

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 looks futuristic and ‘Aerosthetic’, as Hyundai likes to call it. The front gets a parametric pixel lamp setup accompanied by small cube projection headlights and an intelligent front-lighting system (IFS)which prevents glare for oncoming traffic. At the boat-styled rear end of the vehicle are vertical LED tail lamps placed at the corners.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Battery and range

The SUV gets a 110.3 kWh battery pack which gives it a claimed range of 620 km on a single charge. It can be fast charged using a 350 kW charger and can juice up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes according to the manufacturer. It gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology and 400V/800V multi-charging capability.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Power and performance

Internationally, Hyundai offers the Ioniq 9 in broadly three variants these include Long Range RWD, Performance AWD and Long Range AWD variants. The Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive version gets a 160 kW electric motor placed on the rear axle. The Performance All-Wheel Drive version comes equipped with 160 kW motors at both ends and its power output ranges between 215 bhp and 492 bhp. The Long Range AWD variant gets a 160 kW motor to power the rear wheels and a 70 kW motor to power the front wheels.

The Performance model is able to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds, while the Long Range AWD variant clocks it in 6.7 seconds. The Long Range RWD version can do the task in 9.4 seconds.

