Mercedes-Benz CLA 2025 unveiled globally, gets up to 792 km range

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the latest generation of CLA series with an emphasis on sophisticated technology, sustainability, and refined luxury. The new Mercedes-Benz claims that this new CLA is the cleverest car they've ever made and it will be offered in both electric and high-tech hybrid drivetrain options.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is the first offering in a new family of vehicles from the luxury automaker, hinting at the future direction of the brand. It offers a blend of performance, innovation and practicality for a range of users.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz GLE 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.02 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz G-Class 3982 cc 3982 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.55 - 4 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 107.8 kWh 107.8 kWh 526 km 526 km ₹ 2.45 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.79 - 1.90 Cr Compare View Offers

Mercedes-Benz CLA: Design and interior

The CLA’s exterior design showcases a modern, athletic look with softly sculpted surfaces. A new illuminated grille with 142 LED stars adds a contemporary touch while the car's distinctive star-shaped headlights and taillights add to its road presence.

Inside, the vehicle’s cabin features a minimalist design, focusing on three high-tech elements: the optional MBUX Superscreen, a floating center console and leather-wrapped door panels. The panoramic roof, standard across all models, provides a sense of spaciousness and improved headroom. New material options like open-pore wood and anodised finishes add to the vehicle's premium feel.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift planned for 2026, next-gen model to offer EV variant

Mercedes-Benz CLA: Powertrain and range

The all-electric CLA models, including the CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC, offer an 85 kWh battery pack. The CLA 250+ model offers a range of up to 792 kilometers (WLTP) while the CLA 350 4MATIC gets a 260 kW motor and is positioned as the performance version. These electric variants also benefit from a claimed 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions across the vehicle's production process compared to previous models. With the 800-volt charging system, drivers can recharge their cars to 325 kilometers of range in just 10 minutes.

There is a two-speed gearbox on the main drive at the rear axle of the new CLA. The first gear allows for instant acceleration whereas the second allows higher efficiency, longer range, allowing the car to reach its top speed.

Apart from the electric versions, Mercedes-Benz will also offer hybrid models with advanced 48-volt technology later this year. These hybrid models will feature electric-only driving modes and energy recovery systems providing more flexibility depending on a driver’s needs.

Also Read : This Mercedes-Benz EQS can offer 1,000 km range on single charge. Here's how

Mercedes-Benz CLA: Safety and driving assistance

The new CLA comes equipped with a range of safety and driving assistance technologies. Standard features include the DISTRONIC Distance Assist, whereas the additional comfort-oriented assistance systems are available with the optional MB.DRIVE Assist package. These technologies include features like Lane Change Assist and Steering Assist. pushing the vehicle toward more advanced levels of autonomous driving with SAE Level 2 capabilities.

Also watch: Mercedes EQS SUV review: How much luxury is too much luxury?

Mercedes-Benz CLA: MB.OS and MBUX

At the core of the new CLA is Mercedes-Benz's new operating system, MB.OS. The OS is designed to offer a more intelligent and seamless driving experience. It connects each vehicle to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, enabling over-the-air updates for key functions including driving assistance systems. This means the CLA will remain updated with new features and improvements throughout its lifespan.

The sedan also introduces Mercedes' fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google. This collaboration allows for a more personalised and responsive experience with the system capable of understanding complex voice commands and adapting to individual preferences.

Additionally, the MBUX Virtual Assistant enhanced with AI provides more nuanced, conversational interactions, helping drivers with tasks ranging from navigation to other general vehicle functions.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: