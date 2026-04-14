The all-new Nissan Juke goes electric, unveiled for European markets

Nissan has unveiled the third-generation Juke as a fully electric model, confirming its European launch in spring 2027. The compact crossover, known for its unconventional design, enters the EV era as part of the brand’s expanding zero-emission strategy.

The latest Juke marks a major transition for the nameplate, moving from conventional and hybrid powertrains to a fully electric setup for the first time. Since its debut in 2010, the crossover has recorded over 1.5 million sales in Europe, largely driven by its unconventional styling and compact footprint. The new version retains that identity while aligning with stricter emission norms and growing EV demand in the region.

Nissan Juke: Design

The latest Juke continues its reputation for standout styling, but with sharper execution. The body features pronounced creases across nearly every panel, giving it a more aggressive stance. A contrasting black finish on the bonnet, roof, and much of the rear section adds visual distinction. The front loses its older split-headlamp layout, while asymmetrical alloy wheels and thick body cladding enhance its crossover appeal. Rear door handles remain integrated into the C-pillar, preserving the model’s coupe-like profile.

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Nissan Juke: Part of wider EV strategy

The electric Juke will sit alongside other battery-powered models in Nissan’s European portfolio, including the Nissan Leaf, Nissan Ariya and the upcoming new-generation Nissan Micra EV. The company is also preparing an additional entry-level EV for the region. Alongside pure EVs, Nissan will continue offering its e-POWER hybrid technology in models such as the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER and Juke hybrid.

The third-generation Nissan Juke EV features sharp creases, split headlamps, and a contrasting black roof, highlighting its radical design evolution.

“Europe is central to Nissan's electrification strategy, and we remain firmly committed to a fully electric future," said Massimiliano Messina, Chairman, Nissan AMIEO. “With a rapidly expanding EV line-up, we are bringing greater choice and innovation to every segment, powered by our strong design, engineering and manufacturing footprint in the region. Together, this next generation of vehicles will accelerate our transition to zero-emission mobility."

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Nissan Juke: Manufacturing and technology

Production of the electric Juke will take place at Nissan’s Sunderland facility in the UK. The plant already builds the Leaf and will begin initial Juke production trials shortly. The new model will also support Vehicle-to-Grid technology, allowing energy exchange between the car and power networks.

Nissan Juke: Electric platform and expected battery options

Nissan has not disclosed any of the technical specifications, but the Juke EV is built on the CMF-EV architecture, shared with the Leaf. This suggests it could adopt the Leaf’s 52 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, paired with a front-mounted motor. Power output figures are yet to be confirmed, but these configurations typically deliver performance suited for urban and highway use in Europe.

No India plans

Despite its global recognition, the Juke has never been introduced in India, and the latest electric version is also not expected to arrive here. Nissan’s current India strategy remains focused on SUVs and upcoming locally relevant products. “As our first fully electric JUKE, it will help us reach new customers while expanding choice across our electrified range," said Cliodhna Lyons, Region Vice President of Product, Brand & Marketing Strategy at Nissan AMIEO.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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