Tesla's dominance wanes as EV market heats up. Here’s why

After a record-breaking 2023 that solidified Tesla’s position as the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, the company has encountered a more challenging landscape in 2024. Data from JATO Dynamics reveals a significant downturn in sales for both the United States and Europe, with declines of 8 per cent and 13 per cent respectively, a report by CarScoop stated.

While the broader EV market has experienced growth in both regions, Tesla's market share has taken a substantial hit. In Europe, the company's share plummeted from 19.8 per cent in 2023 to 17.2 per cent in 2024. A similar trend is evident in the United States, where Tesla's dominance has eroded from a commanding 59.8 per cent to 51.2 per cent market share.

Rising competition

The primary culprit behind Tesla's decline is the intensifying competition. A wave of new, compelling EV models has emerged from both established and emerging automakers. In Europe, premium German brands and Chinese manufacturers are making significant inroads. Meanwhile, in the United States, Ford, Hyundai, Kia and Rivian have all posted impressive sales growth.

Tesla's product lineup, while groundbreaking when initially launched, is now showing its age. The Model 3 and Model Y, despite recent refreshes, are based on platforms that date back several years. The company's flagship models, the Model S and Model X, are even older. This lack of product freshness is increasingly becoming a liability in a market characterised by rapid technological advancements.

Price cuts and product strategy

Tesla's aggressive price cuts, which proved highly effective in stimulating demand in 2023, have become less potent as competition intensifies. The influx of new EV models has expanded consumer choices, leading to downward pressure on prices across the industry. Consequently, Tesla's discounts are no longer as compelling as they once were.

The Cybertruck, while generating significant buzz, has yet to achieve substantial sales traction. Experts believe that the company needs to expand its model range to cater to a wider audience and address the evolving preferences of EV buyers.

While Tesla remains a formidable force in the EV market, the company faces significant challenges in maintaining its leadership position. The rapid evolution of the industry, coupled with the emergence of strong competitors, necessitates a more aggressive product strategy and a renewed focus on innovation.

