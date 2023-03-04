Tesla won't release FSD Beta to new owners. Here is why

Tesla appears to have decided to pause the roll-out of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to the new vehicle owners until the glitch with the software is fixed. The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found safety concerns in the FSD Beta that Tesla must address, reports Teslarati. However, it also reports that NHTSA has not mandated the automaker to pause the FSD Beta software rollout entirely, but the US-based EV manufacturer is doing that voluntarily.

The report claims that unless the situation can be appropriately remedied, Tesla is stopping all new updates regarding the FSD Beta. The automaker reportedly said that until the software version containing the fix is available, it has paused the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta.

In this case, even if a Tesla consumer has already paid for the FSD Beta, which currently costs $15,000 on top of the price of the vehicle itself, but has not yet received the software update, he or she will not get it right away. Also, while Tesla owners who already have FSD Beta active in their cars will be able to use that but won't receive any new updates.

Interestingly, all new Tesla cars come with a basic version of Autopilot. The FSD Beta, on the other hand, is a more upgraded version of the software. While the recall has affected the FSD Beta software rollout and updates, the basic version of the Autopilot remains intact.

The Tesla Autopilot doesn't deal with intersections, lights, stop signs or speed limits, while the FSD Beta is involved in all the functionalities required to operate the vehicle in such situations. In recent times, several Tesla accidents have been reported where FSD Beta software was active, which propelled the safety agencies to probe the software.

