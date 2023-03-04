HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Won't Release Fsd Beta To New Owners. Here Is Why

Tesla won't release FSD Beta to new owners. Here is why

Tesla appears to have decided to pause the roll-out of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to the new vehicle owners until the glitch with the software is fixed. The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found safety concerns in the FSD Beta that Tesla must address, reports Teslarati. However, it also reports that NHTSA has not mandated the automaker to pause the FSD Beta software rollout entirely, but the US-based EV manufacturer is doing that voluntarily.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2023, 09:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla has decided not to ship the FSD Beta to new owners until the NHTSA recall is handled. (via REUTERS)
Tesla has decided not to ship the FSD Beta to new owners until the NHTSA recall is handled. (via REUTERS)
Tesla has decided not to ship the FSD Beta to new owners until the NHTSA recall is handled. (via REUTERS)
Tesla has decided not to ship the FSD Beta to new owners until the NHTSA recall is handled.

The report claims that unless the situation can be appropriately remedied, Tesla is stopping all new updates regarding the FSD Beta. The automaker reportedly said that until the software version containing the fix is available, it has paused the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta.

Also Read : Toyota engineers dub Tesla Model Y a work of art. Here is why

In this case, even if a Tesla consumer has already paid for the FSD Beta, which currently costs $15,000 on top of the price of the vehicle itself, but has not yet received the software update, he or she will not get it right away. Also, while Tesla owners who already have FSD Beta active in their cars will be able to use that but won't receive any new updates.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Interestingly, all new Tesla cars come with a basic version of Autopilot. The FSD Beta, on the other hand, is a more upgraded version of the software. While the recall has affected the FSD Beta software rollout and updates, the basic version of the Autopilot remains intact.

The Tesla Autopilot doesn't deal with intersections, lights, stop signs or speed limits, while the FSD Beta is involved in all the functionalities required to operate the vehicle in such situations. In recent times, several Tesla accidents have been reported where FSD Beta software was active, which propelled the safety agencies to probe the software.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2023, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city