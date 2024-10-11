Tesla unveils Cybercab robotaxi as the status quo shifts to driverless gear

Tesla has finally taken the wraps off of their much anticipated line of robotaxis and has unveiled two completely driverless models called the ‘Cybercab’ and the ‘Robovan’. The robotaxis were unveiled at a private event near Los Angeles, California on Thursday and are said to go into production in 2026. With this, company CEO Elon Musk aims to establish his vision for a driverless future, wherein he plans to operate a fleet of autonomous Tesla cabs that can be hailed by the public through a ridesharing app.

The Tesla Cybercab was unveiled at the Warner Bro. Studios at Burbank, and it is driven in as a two-door hatchback with coupe-like styling. The robotaxi takes on a lot of the same design cues from the Cybertruck style sheet and features the unmistakable horizontal light bars in place of headlamp and tail lamp units. The price of the Cybercab was announced to be under $30,000 (approximately ₹25.19 lakh)

Musk has said that the Cybercab will cost 20 cents a mile to operate over time, and that it will use inductive charging in place of standard plugs. What this means is that the robotaxi can be charged “wirelessly" through electromagnetic induction. Musk has further confirmed that the cab will rely on cameras and artificial intelligence for Full Self-Driving (FSD), as is characteristic of Tesla EVs, and this is done in order to save costs.

Musk has, for a long time, held promises of delivering a fully-autonomous car that would allow owners to completely take a step back from the wheel. These promises soon evolved into ones that suggested owners would be able to list their privately-owned Tesla cars as robotaxis and make a quick buck out of them.

The billionaire CEO has a recurring habit of being a tad too optimistic about timelines, and much to the frustration of his investors, coming short of the grand statements that have been made.

