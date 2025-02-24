Job cuts at Tesla as EV maker plans to lay off workers at its safety agency

HT Auto
By: PTI
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM
Tesla is facing multiple investigations by NHTSA, the US agency on vehicle safety, over possible failure of the EV maker's self-driving technology.
Tesla Autopilot
A Model 3 electric vehicle being driven using Full Self-Driving which is part of the Autopilot technology used in Tesla cars. Tesla is planning to lay off workers at its safety agency amid multiple probes into possible failure of its self-driving technology. (REUTERS)
Tesla Autopilot
A Model 3 electric vehicle being driven using Full Self-Driving which is part of the Autopilot technology used in Tesla cars. Tesla is planning to lay off workers at its safety agency amid multiple probes into possible failure of its self-driving technology.

Elon Musk's cost-cutting team is eliminating jobs at the vehicle safety agency that oversees Tesla and has launched investigations into deadly crashes involving his company's cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has cut a “modest" amount of positions, according to a statement from the agency. Musk has accused NHTSA of holding back progress on self-driving technology with its investigations and recalls.

Asked about whether the cuts would impact any probes into Tesla, the agency referred to its statement that says it will “enforce the law on all manufacturers of motor vehicles and equipment."

Also Read : Tesla showrooms in India to be located in these two cities, says report

The job cuts at NHTSA enacted by Musk's advisory group on shrinking the federal government, the Department of Government Efficiency, was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

In addition to investigations into Tesla's partially automated vehicles, NHTSA has mandated that Tesla and other automakers using self-driving technology report crash data on vehicles, a requirement that Tesla has criticised and that watchdogs fear could be eliminated.

Also Read : Tesla reportedly planning India launch with 21 lakh EV, Donald Trump says it is impossible to sell cars

The staff reductions have come through a combination of firings, buyouts and layoffs. The agency noted in its statement that the Biden administration had expanded its payroll, suggesting the smaller staff was sufficient to carry out its mission.

“Even with these modest efficiencies, NHTSA is still considerably larger today than it was four years ago," the statement said. “We have retained positions critical to the mission of saving lives, preventing injuries, and reducing economic costs due to road traffic crashes."

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
