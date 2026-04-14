Tesla likely to launch new product in India on April 22: The affordable Model 3 or something unexpected?

Tesla will likely introduce a new product in India on April 22, but for now, the company is keeping details under wraps. At the moment, Tesla has a fairly limited footprint in India, with the Tesla Model Y as its only offering. Launched last year, the Model Y is imported from China as a fully built unit, which means it attracts steep import duties that push up its price considerably.

The SUV is sold in two versions, rear-wheel drive standard range and rear-wheel drive long range, priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. At these levels, it hasn’t quite found wide acceptance. In 2025, Tesla managed to sell 225 units of the Model Y in India.

Policy changes haven’t made things any easier. The India–US trade framework announced in February 2026 proposes a 30 per cent reduction in import duties on ICE vehicles from the current 110 per cent. Electric vehicles, however, are not part of this revision, which means Tesla’s pricing challenge in India remains unchanged for now.

Looking at what could come next, the Tesla Model 3 appears to be the most straightforward addition. It sits below the Model Y in Tesla’s global line-up and, even with import duties, should land at a lower price point. Like the Model Y, it is expected to be sourced from China and offered in standard range and long range rear-wheel drive forms.

Tesla Cybertruck

The larger Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X are unlikely candidates. Both are nearing the end of their lifecycle globally, with Tesla already introducing special “Signature Series" versions as part of their phase-out.

There is also the possibility of Tesla taking a different route altogether by bringing in the Tesla Cybertruck. In this scenario, the Cybertruck would act less as a volume seller and more as a halo product, a way to build visibility and brand recall in a market where Tesla is still establishing itself. Its unconventional design could help the company stay in the spotlight, even if actual sales remain limited.

For now, Tesla hasn’t shared anything official. We will wait for April 22 to see which direction it chooses.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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