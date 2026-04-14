HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Likely To Launch New Product In India On April 22: The Affordable Model 3 Or Something Unexpected?

Tesla likely to launch new product in India on April 22: The affordable Model 3 or something unexpected?

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 12:49 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Tesla will launch a new product in India on April 22. With Model Y sales limited by high import costs, the more affordable Model 3 looks likely, while the Cybertruck remains a wildcard option.

Tesla Model 3 Image
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 Image
Tesla Model 3
Get Launch Updates on
Tesla Model 3 arrow icon
Notify me

Tesla will likely introduce a new product in India on April 22, but for now, the company is keeping details under wraps. At the moment, Tesla has a fairly limited footprint in India, with the Tesla Model Y as its only offering. Launched last year, the Model Y is imported from China as a fully built unit, which means it attracts steep import duties that push up its price considerably.

The SUV is sold in two versions, rear-wheel drive standard range and rear-wheel drive long range, priced at 59.89 lakh and 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. At these levels, it hasn’t quite found wide acceptance. In 2025, Tesla managed to sell 225 units of the Model Y in India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Cla Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon85.5 kWh Range Icon750 km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon661 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Policy changes haven’t made things any easier. The India–US trade framework announced in February 2026 proposes a 30 per cent reduction in import duties on ICE vehicles from the current 110 per cent. Electric vehicles, however, are not part of this revision, which means Tesla’s pricing challenge in India remains unchanged for now.

Looking at what could come next, the Tesla Model 3 appears to be the most straightforward addition. It sits below the Model Y in Tesla’s global line-up and, even with import duties, should land at a lower price point. Like the Model Y, it is expected to be sourced from China and offered in standard range and long range rear-wheel drive forms.

Tesla Cybertruck Image
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck Image
Tesla Cybertruck

The larger Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X are unlikely candidates. Both are nearing the end of their lifecycle globally, with Tesla already introducing special “Signature Series" versions as part of their phase-out.

There is also the possibility of Tesla taking a different route altogether by bringing in the Tesla Cybertruck. In this scenario, the Cybertruck would act less as a volume seller and more as a halo product, a way to build visibility and brand recall in a market where Tesla is still establishing itself. Its unconventional design could help the company stay in the spotlight, even if actual sales remain limited.

For now, Tesla hasn’t shared anything official. We will wait for April 22 to see which direction it chooses.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 12:43 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.