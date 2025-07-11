Tesla to launch its first experience centre in Mumbai on July 15

Tesla is all set to inaugurate its first experience centre in Mumbai. The experience centre is located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and will open on July 15. We can expect Elon Musk to make an appearance at the experience centre, considering it is the first one in our country. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. This much-awaited step will officially signify the company's entry into the world’s third-largest automotive market.

After Mumbai, the second experience centre could open in New Delhi. The leading American electric vehicle manufacturer has started bringing in its Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its Shanghai facility, indicating the commencement of its retail activities in India. According to import records accessed by Bloomberg News, at least five Model Y units have landed at Mumbai port.

The Model Y is the best-selling electric car in the global market and is priced at $44,990 in the USA. However, in India, where the buyers are very price-sensitive, Tesla would have to figure out a way to price their electric vehicles attractively.

The test mules of Tesla vehicles have been spotted boasting Karnataka number plates which makes sense because the brand already has an office in Bangalore and they were looking out for warehouse spaces in Gurugram as well as Karnataka.

Tesla is actively testing its electric vehicles on the Indian roads.

Globally, the Model Y is offered in a single variant that features an all-wheel drive setup and a long-range battery, delivering an EPA-estimated range of 526 kilometers and a maximum speed of 200 km/h. It can sprint from 0 to 96 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Among its key highlights are electrically adjustable seats with both heating and cooling functions, a premium 15-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, a hands-free tailgate, and a suite of eight external cameras. The vehicle also comes equipped with a host of advanced driver assistance features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keeping Assist.

